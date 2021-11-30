The Thanksgiving weekend brought not one but two news stories that indicate changes to come in December and in 2022.
First was the news that another variant of the COVID-19 virus had been identified. As the delta variant was fading from attention, the omicron variant was discovered in South Africa. As of Monday, it was uncertain what effect the omicron variant will have in the United States once it arrives here. After nearly two years of COVID-19, the public is still divided on the extent of the problem and how to deal with it. The impact of the omicron variant could cause a new round of debate.
Closer to home, drug overdose deaths in West Virginia soared to an all-time high between April 2020 and April 2021. Overdose deaths had been falling for two years, but circumstances associated with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused overdose deaths to increase again. The state recorded more than 1,600 overdose deaths in the period studied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As reported by HD Media’s Caity Coyne, the first year of the pandemic brought the threat of job loss and illness to many people. Mandated shutdowns meant to prevent the spread of the disease also prevented people addicted to drugs from the help they had received from support groups, recovery programs and medical centers.
The difference between COVID-19 deaths and overdose deaths is that each death in the first group is considered a tragedy while deaths in the second group are largely ignored. Gov. Jim Justice doesn’t read the ages and hometowns of overdose death victims in his frequent COVID updates, but those people are just as dead as those who died from COVID and families are just as affected.
Leadership of the West Virginia Legislature and the governor are mapping out their plans for the 2022 regular session that begins in January. This year’s efforts to clamp down on drug abuse harm reduction programs need to be revisited in light on the revelations that overdose deaths are on the rise again.
Too many families have lost someone to drug abuse — probably more than have lost someone to COVID-19, in part because the drug problem has been with us longer. The widespread introduction of fentanyl into the market for illegal drugs has made the problem worse with no signs of abating.
The governor and legislators must come up with a realistic plan to devote adequate state resources to fighting this other pandemic, and they must ask whether this year’s legislation helped the cause of reducing illegal drug use and overdose deaths or if it was counterproductive. It’s a problem that responsible legislators cannot ignore.