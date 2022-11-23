The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Inflation has thrown a wrench into plans by West Virginia county school boards looking to build or repair public schools. Among the projects that could be affected is the new Meadows Elementary School in Cabell County.

Meeting Monday in Charleston, the state School Building Authority approved funding supplements totalling nearly $10.2 million for projects in Greenbrier, Hampshire and Mineral counties. All had been previously approved for funding, but construction bids came in above estimates. In August, the SBA granted a combined extra $8.7 million to the Roane and Summers county school districts.

