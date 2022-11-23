Inflation has thrown a wrench into plans by West Virginia county school boards looking to build or repair public schools. Among the projects that could be affected is the new Meadows Elementary School in Cabell County.
Meeting Monday in Charleston, the state School Building Authority approved funding supplements totalling nearly $10.2 million for projects in Greenbrier, Hampshire and Mineral counties. All had been previously approved for funding, but construction bids came in above estimates. In August, the SBA granted a combined extra $8.7 million to the Roane and Summers county school districts.
“What we found was that, as these bids were coming back in, these counties were going to be underfunded and not be able to complete the projects that we agreed to do,” said SBA board Chairman Brian Abraham, who also is Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff.
As reported by HD Media’s Ryan Quinn, the SBA board said in August it would not distribute its usual major school construction and renovation awards, called “needs” grants, this year. SBA staff estimated that actual costs would soar for projects the board previously agreed to fund.
Dana Womack, the authority’s architectural services executive director, said Monday the agency projects that five more county school systems will request additional funding, plus Hampshire again. Among those requests is one from Cabell County for Meadows.
Inflation in construction costs puts county school systems in a bind. They must either scale back their plans or else come up with more local funds. The Hampshire and Greenbrier districts are choosing the second course. Hampshire will provide an additional $1.1 million for its project. Greenbrier’s project came in at $3.4 million over budget. The SBA will provide $1.9 million to cover the unexpected cost while the Greenbrier County school district will pay the remaining $1.5 million.
Last year the SBA granted Cabell $10 million to be combined with a near $7 million local match for the construction of the new Meadows Elementary School. That project has not yet gone out to bid, so it is unknown if the county’s budget for the project will be sufficient to cover the construction cost.
Cabell County voters approved a bond levy for four new schools. That was in 2020, before this wave of inflation hit the construction industry. The new Davis Creek Elementary is the first of the four to go to construction. At a recent Cabell County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the cost of Davis Creek came in about $1.4 million over budget, or about 7%.
“We’ve been preparing for this with inflation the way it is, and I will say that, seeing it was over about 7% was a big relief,” Saxe told the board.
Milton Elementary will be about $20 million, and the Career Technology Center about $36 million, Saxe said.
“If all of those were to come in at 7%, it means that we’re going to have to end up covering the difference with what we have in our general fund,” Saxe said. If all three remaining projects are estimated at $73 million total, adding 7% means another $5.1 million needs to be found, which is $5.1 million that could have gone to other schools or capital projects.”
The Cabell County Board of Education is committed to building the three new elementaries and a new vocational-technical career center. Voters approved them, and bonds were issued for those schools, so there’s no backing out now. Unless inflation slows down or reverses, something will have to give.
