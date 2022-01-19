West Virginia’s New River Gorge Bridge has been recognized as an accomplishment in engineering since it opened to traffic in the 1970s. The state has other bridges of note, mainly larger bridges. The smaller bridges, though, have deteriorated as larger bridges have been built. But help is on the way.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that West Virginia will receive $506.7 million over the next five years to upgrade its 1,545 bridges that are listed in poor condition. It’s part of the $26.5 billion investment in states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico enabled by the infrastructure law passed by Congress in November. The first annual allocation from the program will be $101.3 million.
Ohio will receive $483.3 million over five years for its 1,377 bridges in poor condition, with its first annual allocation being $96.7 million. Kentucky will receive $438.3 million for 1,033 bridges, with its first allocation being $87.7 million.
Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in a statement Friday the funding would allow states to modernize bridges in greatest need of repair and strengthen them to withstand the effects of climate change.
“Every state has bridges in poor condition and in need of repair, including bridges with weight restrictions that may force lengthy detours for travelers, school buses, first responders or trucks carrying freight,” Pollack noted.
The federal money will also make bridges safe for bicyclists and pedestrians, Pollack said.
The Federal Highway Administration formerly classified problem bridges as structurally deficient or functionally obsolete. “Structurally deficient” is self-explaining, and the term is still in use. A functionally obsolete bridge has deficiencies in width, clearances or roadway alignment. One example would be a one-lane bridge on a two-lane road. Huntington’s old 8th Street bridge, which was replaced last year, would be a prime example of such a bridge. The federal government dropped the “functionally obsolete” classification in 2015. The phrase has been retired, but the bridges haven’t.
Presidents and other elected officials tend to talk a lot about infrastructure, but there’s usually more talk than action. That’s understandable, as infrastructure is expensive and the political considerations of which projects receive funding are formidable. West Virginians voted for tax increases to fund Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. That program paved some secondary roads, but its main focus in this region has been Interstate 64 from Huntington to Nitro. When completed, widening and bridge replacement projects should make travel from Kenova to Charleston easier and safer.
West Virginia now has $500 million spread over five years to replace its deficient and obsolete bridges. In the long run, that’s good news.