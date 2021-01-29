By its nature, venture capital is a high-risk, high-reward enterprise. Venture capitalists risk money in a business with the expectation their investment could yield a large payback or a total loss.
At the behest of then-Gov. Bob Wise, in 2002 the Legislature approved a plan to include a $25 million venture capital fund as part of the $240 million bond program that led to, among other things, the development of Pullman Square in downtown Huntington and Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Now a legislative audit shows most of that investment has been lost — at least the part that can be accounted for, thanks to the fact some records are missing. The audit released earlier this week said the state wrote off $24.33 million in losses of the $25 million venture capital loan program. Seven venture capital companies have repaid just $674,222 of the principal on $24.51 million in state loans. Four of the companies collected a combined $16 million in loans and landed in receivership. Two companies received $8 million and never invested in West Virginia companies, which was supposed to be the point of the program.
“In summary, it is the legislative auditor’s opinion that the loan program did not achieve the intended outcomes and what was achieved is difficult to quantify,” the audit concludes.
State Economic Development Authority Associate Director Caren Wilcher wrote to auditors that five companies invested a combined $41 million in 25 West Virginia companies, creating or retaining 409 jobs. Citing missing or incomplete records, auditors could not verify Wilcher’s statement.
The fact most of the money was lost was not news to people familiar with state government. As noted by HD Media’s Phil Kabler, a 2011 draft audit for the West Virginia Economic Development Authority pegged program losses at that point at $20.8 million, exacerbated by the recession of 2008.
Then-authority Executive Director David Warner told the Charleston Daily Mail he was optimistic the remaining investments would be winners, since bad investments typically get written off first.
“We are looking for a substantial upside from the current book loss,” he said at the time. “We won’t know how it all settles out for another three or four years.”
Of course, now we know.
Fast forward to 2019. Then-state Treasurer John Perdue requested the legislative audit after missing or incomplete records prevented the state Board of Treasury Investments from closing out the program at the authority’s request.
The bottom line: State government should leave business decisions to business. Through tax laws, infrastructure development, education and public safety measures, state government can create a habitat for investors to provide capital for new businesses and help them grow. That’s how venture capitalists make their money. It’s not the primary task of elected officials.
To most of us, $24.33 million is a lot of money. In state government, it’s merely a small loss in comparison with the overall budget that is measured in billions of dollars. In this case, $24.33 million is a lesson learned: West Virginia government is too busy with its basic functions to branch off into enterprises where it has little to no expertise.