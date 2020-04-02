This past Saturday was a great day to be out and about. After two weeks of news dominated by the novel coronavirus and dreary weather, the Tri-State region had perfect weather for a motorcycle ride, fishing at the river’s edge or a walk in the park.
Under normal circumstances, few of us would have begrudged kids gathering to play football or people congregating for a lap or two around Ritter Park.
But these are not normal circumstances. Apparently, people believed that one confirmed case of the virus in Cabell County (population 90,000-plus) wasn’t enough to take seriously the warnings of public health officials that gathering in large groups and not maintaining the six-foot “social distancing” was a hazard to all of us.
As of Monday, they were wrong. Officials in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties noticed that too many people were thinking too little of the danger the virus posed to themselves, to first responders and to health care workers, so they closed the parks.
Thanks, folks, for messing it up for the rest of us.
Monday afternoon, Mayor Steve Williams said Huntington police would begin taking action against social gatherings that are in violation of Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order.
“We simply are not going to tolerate blatant disregard for the order. Doing so creates a public health hazard and not only places our community at risk, but it places at risk all of our health care professionals and first responders,” Williams said. “The Huntington Police Department will enforce the order on any large social gatherings that are outside its scope to the fullest extent of the law, including the issuance of citations or arrests if necessary.”
The same day the parks closed, President Donald Trump warned the nation that we probably have not reached the peak impact of the virus.
“This is going to be a rough two-week period,” the president said at a White House briefing.
It behooves all of us now to take this pandemic more seriously.
The gathering in the parks may have been a bit of civil disobedience against orders that people not go to school or church and that they should not assemble as freely as they are used to. Civil disobedience is an honored tradition in America. It helps if the disobedient are acting for the greater good. Gathering and creating a petri dish for spreading a disease that has killed thousands worldwide in a few months is not a good cause.
We all need to step back and ask ourselves if this trip is really necessary.
Go ahead, take a walk, get the kids outside so they can burn off some energy.
But be responsible.
Governors have taken steps to prevent people from coronavirus hot spots from overnighting in their states. Things are clamping down. The more careless we are, the more restrictions will be placed on our movement and our jobs.
This virus will pass. Our role is to prevent its spread through thoughtless actions. It’s not that hard, really.