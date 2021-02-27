Happy birthday, Huntington. You hit the big 1-5-0 today.
You’re not the oldest community in the Tri-State. You’re like that younger sibling who started small but grew and grew until you were the biggest kid in the family.
From Westmoreland in Wayne County up past Marshall University to the floodwall on the eastern end of Guyandotte, from the Ohio River across the flat bottomland to Ritter Park and up into the hills, Huntington is a city that tens of thousands of people call home — whether they’ve lived here, worked here or attended school here.
Huntington is the anchor of a three-state area that extends … well, it’s hard to say. People will drive miles and miles to work, play, worship, shop or study here. It’s what makes Huntington relevant to people in such a wide area. This isn’t Las Vegas. What happens in Huntington — good or bad — doesn’t stay here. It finds its way into the lives of just about everyone in the greater Tri-State region. That’s why this city and its health and prosperity are so important to everyone within its sphere of influence.
This day isn’t just about Huntington. This entire region is connected in ways that largely ignore lines drawn on a map by politicians. It’s where Appalachia, the South and the Midwest converge to form a place that blends the best of all three. As the other communities here do, Huntington benefits from that melting pot of American regional cultures.
Did old Collis P. see all this when he needed a site to build a railroad way back in 1871? Probably not, but that’s OK. A lot changes in 150 years.
As with any other community, Huntington has had its ups and downs since it celebrated its centennial 50 years ago.
In the 1980s, then-Mayor Bobby Nelson decided the city needed a new slogan: “Huntington. The Best is Yet to Come.” Has it? Someone else will have to answer that question when the city celebrates its tricentennial in 2171.
The birthday party starts later when the weather turns good, but that doesn’t mean we can’t note that today is your birthday.
It’s been a pretty good century and a half. It’s time to get a start on the next one.
Happy birthday.