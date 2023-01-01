Happy New Year from America’s Best Community and the heroin capital of the world.
Somehow Huntington has earned both titles, depending on who you talk to.
Come on, the heroin capital of the whole world? That’s the biggest exaggeration in the entire history of the human race.
America’s best community? Yeah, we’ll take it, although people living in many places in Appalachia likely would claim the title for themselves.
What we do know is that a new year is here — an arbitrary day on the calendar but a necessary one to mark the passage of time and to orient ourselves to the changing seasons of the world and our lives.
On Sunday, Dec. 31, 1995, The Herald-Dispatch and other newspapers published the last comic of the classic strip Calvin and Hobbes. The artwork itself was minimal, but true to his genius, Bill Watterson filled it with an insightful commentary on life.
Calvin and Hobbes are in the woods after a snowfall. Hobbes says, “Everything familiar has disappeared! The world is brand-new!” Calvin replies, “A new year … a fresh, clean start.” They hop on the sled and go downhill as Calvin says, “Let’s go exploring.” And so ended one of the most popular comic strips in American history.
Life isn’t like that. Snow melts, and the familiar re-appears. But Watterson’s farewell does remind us that a fresh new year is upon us — “a big white sheet of paper to draw on,” as Hobbes said.
Huntington can use this big white sheet of paper to decide which it will be known as — America’s best community or a heroin capital. We tend to lean toward the former. There’s a lot that’s good going on here, and this isn’t the only city dealing with drug abuse.
Likewise the Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature can decide what its story will be. For decades the GOP whined about how the other party controlled the state Capitol, holding down growth and progress to further its own ends. Now the Republican leadership has another opportunity to show whether its plans for the state will promote growth and progress or if it will give us more of the same.
In an era when prospective students question the need or value of a college education, officials at Marshall University will have another 12 months to show how their school can improve students’ lives.
The rest of us in our everyday decisions will determine how we fulfill our roles in improving our communities and our regions.
This year’s newspapers haven’t been printed yet. We have 365 days to do our parts in moving our region forward and putting our stories on those pages.
Happy New Year.