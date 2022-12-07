Derrick Evans, the Prichard resident who was elected to the House of Delegates but who gave up his seat after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, says he might run for Congress.
On Tuesday, Evans announced on Twitter his plan to form an exploratory committee to determine whether he should run for Congress.
Evans recently completed a three-month sentence at a federal prison in Michigan after pleading guilty in June to one count of civil disorder, a class D federal felony. A three-year period of supervised release follows his release from prison.
At his sentencing hearing, Evans took full responsibility for his actions. After the hearing, Evans returned to Facebook and did a media tour, promising followers he would continue to fight for democracy “around every corner.”
Forming an exploratory committee does not mean Evans is seeking a return to public office. He’s testing the waters, as they say, to see if he would be a viable candidate. It would be a great surprise if he finds enough support from voters and donors to make a viable run for elected office so soon after his release.
Evans apparently sees himself as a martyr to the MAGA cause — a political prisoner who seeks vindication from voters. Only he really knows why he went inside the Capitol that day, but the facts are that he did and he served time in a federal correctional facility for it.
Not enough time has passed for the public at large to accept that he is genuinely sorry for what he did, if he really is. Instead, he appears to be trying to profit from it. He could have been ready to begin his second term in the House of Delegates were it not for what was at best a lapse of judgment on Jan. 6.
Even the Number One MAGA advocate himself, former President Donald Trump, is self-destructing politically by refusing to let go of 2020 and focus instead on what the nation needs in 2024 and beyond. Even if you think the 2020 election was stolen, it’s done and over with. It’s not going to be reversed except at the 2024 ballot box.
A sizable number of voters think the Jan. 6 defendants are political prisoners who were set up, railroaded and convicted of crimes they didn’t commit. The problem for the Jan. 6 defendants is that most voters believe otherwise or at the very least don’t care.
If Evans is to resume his career in politics, he will need to let go of 2020. It’s best that he lay low and rebuild his reputation slowly so that he can demonstrate to swing voters and others that he truly is a different person than the one who joined the mob and invaded the Capitol. As the good book says, bring forth fruits meet for repentance. Give the public time to forgive you once you truly regret what you did.
Notoriety can carry you only so far. Time and a rebuilt reputation can take you further.
