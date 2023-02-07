The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wayne County is receiving $376,325 from the federal government to find a new use for the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility at Prichard.

The Heartland Intermodal Gateway never lived up to its potential. Expectations may have been too great as railroads, including Norfolk Southern and CSX, embraced the growth of intermodal container shipping as other cargoes, coal in particular, trailed off from their historic high shipments.

