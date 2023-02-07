Wayne County is receiving $376,325 from the federal government to find a new use for the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility at Prichard.
The Heartland Intermodal Gateway never lived up to its potential. Expectations may have been too great as railroads, including Norfolk Southern and CSX, embraced the growth of intermodal container shipping as other cargoes, coal in particular, trailed off from their historic high shipments.
Norfolk Southern runs several intermodal trains a day past Prichard on its Heartland Corridor. The corridor runs through Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana on its way to Chicago. The terminal at Prichard was supposed to take advantage of that corridor and offer a shipping point for businesses from Lexington, Kentucky, to Charleston, but the region just didn’t have the base to support it.
Last week, the Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC) was notified it will receive $376,325 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to help find a new use for the property and get a return on the state’s investment in it.
Built by the former West Virginia Public Port Authority following a 2013 agreement with Norfolk Southern railroad, the 65-acre facility at the southern end of Prichard was designed to transfer 20-foot and 40-foot shipping containers between railcars and trucks. The $32 million project was paid for with a combination of state money and a federal grant award.
The intermodal facility at Prichard opened in 2015 and never justified itself economically. Then-West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White told legislators in January 2020 that the facility never came close to the minimum 15,000 “lifts” of containers to and from railcars that Norfolk Southern demanded, with a total of just 579 lifts for the entire 2018-19 budget year.
The state deeded the property to the Wayne County Commission last summer.
“The Wayne County Commission still owns the property and is part of a collaborative effort with [the Huntington Area Development Council] and MURC to move the project forward,” said Leah Payne, director of university communications at Marshall. “MURC has been awarded funding help the commission facilitate the transfer process and prepare the necessary bid correspondence for a new operator for the intermodal gateway facility.”
So now the Heartland Intermodal Gateway is poised to either fulfill its potential or go down in local history as an experiment that didn’t work.
Optimists can look to Pullman Square in downtown Huntington as a project that required patience. The area formerly known as the Superblock was vacant for nearly three decades as one pipe dream after another was floated until a viable plan from an experienced developer came forward.
The Prichard facility is remote compared to other developments, but it has too much going for it to be written off as a white elephant. Maybe this is the year something good happens there.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.