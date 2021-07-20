When word spread Saturday that former Huntington Mayor Jean Dean had died, many people took to social media and used a form of the word “grace” to describe her.
Many people who knew Dean told stories of how she would write thank-you notes or show other ways of appreciating what they did for her.
She was firm but not pugilistic. She didn’t seek to cancel or destroy her political opponents.
Her English upbringing undoubtedly was a large part of her mannerly ways. To some people, those habits led to her critics calling her “Queen Dean.” Today such comments would be considered bigoted or xenophobic.
Dean’s approach was totally opposite what we’ve seen on the national level the past generation or so. That approach has filtered down to the state level, unfortunately. So far we’ve been spared it on the local level, mostly. It’s not easy to talk trash about someone you’ll run into at the grocery store every week, or who you may sit beside at a youth sports event, cheering on the same team. Courtesy, respect and grace are things we have lost in much of our political discourse.
Current Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and former mayors Kim Wolfe and David Felinton have carried on Dean’s tradition of respect — at least outwardly — for their political opponents. No one is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes, especially when they are disappointed, but Dean’s overall pattern was the opposite of what we see in the national media and on social media today.
Would Dean have had a political career in today’s environment? It’s hard to say. She definitely was a woman for her time.
Dean’s name will live on while it is attached to the police station in downtown Huntington and as long as portraits of past mayors are on display at City Hall. Her legacy will remain as a woman who helped her city as a lower-level employee who worked her way up to the top job at City Hall, who oversaw the creation of KineticPark and Pullman Square, and who showed the glass ceiling didn’t exist here.
As is said of every mayor, Dean didn’t solve every problem Huntington faced. Her two terms at the end of the 1990s came when the city was near the end of its transition from a blue-collar industrial city to one dominated by a university and the medical establishment. The city’s population continued to decline, and problems that come with that grew.
Such concerns are generational. Four, eight or 12 years aren’t always enough to solve them.
The important thing for a mayor is to deal with the short-term problems and set things in motion for her successors to build on. That’s what Dean did with a style that her passing has reminded us is in too short supply today. It’s one of the best legacies a person can leave behind.