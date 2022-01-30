Nucor Corp. President and CEO Leon Topalian wasn’t seven minutes into his hour-long conference call Thursday before he began praising the potential of the company’s planned new steel mill in Mason County.
“The location along the Ohio River provides Nucor with important transportation and logistics advantages in serving the country’s two largest sheet steel-consuming regions: the Midwest and Northeast, two areas where Nucor is currently underrepresented,” Topalian said in his quarterly call with investment analysts.
“Once operational, our West Virginia mill will have some of the most advanced capabilities and one of the lowest carbon footprints of any sheet mill in the world. We are very excited to begin work with the local community in Mason County on this transformational project that will create substantial long-term value for all Nucor shareholders.”
Two weeks ago, Nucor announced plans to build a $2.7 billion sheet steel mill between the Mason County communities of Appe Grove and Mercers Bottom, about 27 miles north of downtown Huntington. The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. It will have about 800 full-time employees and the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually.
Nothing is certain until that first coil of steel is loaded onto a truck for delivery, but from all indications, there’s little reason to doubt that the coil will be loaded. Nucor isn’t an unknown Russian company that needs millions of dollars of taxpayer money up front. It’s the largest steel producer in the United States and a Fortune 150 company.
The 800 jobs will be a boost for Mason County and the entire region. Likewise the jobs that are created to support the Nucor mill and its employees should be a net benefit. It’s important to note, however, that Nucor more or less replaces what was lost when AK Steel decided to close its Ashland works and demolish its production facilities.
In one respect, some of the steelmaking jobs in this region relocated from one place to another. About 30 years ago, Huntington saw the Owens-Illinois glass bottle plant in the West End close, eliminating hundreds of jobs. But glass bottles had been replaced with plastic, and plastic for those bottles was being produced at Apple Grove.
The 1980s and 1990s saw hundreds of jobs in Ironton disappear when the cast iron foundry operated by, in order, Dayton Malleable, Ironton Iron and Intermet shut down. The site was demolished and now is largely vacant. The foundry’s closing capped two decades of industrial losses in Ironton. Since then, a more diversified group of smaller businesses sprung up at The Point Industrial Park at South Point, Ohio, itself built on the site where chemicals and ethanol once were produced.
Thinking locally, some communities have suffered in the transition from large industrial operations to smaller ones, while some have benefitted. Thinking regionally, the greater Tri-State area has had a net loss of blue-collar jobs, but that deficit should get smaller as construction at Nucor begins and as the plant goes into production.
Millions of dollars will be invested in this region’s infrastructure soon to support Nucor and as part of the large infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year. People in charge of allocating that money must balance local and regional needs for the greatest benefit. As industry’s experience here shows, jobs can move. We need to make sure that when they do, they stay close to home.