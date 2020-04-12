Normally, early April in an even-numbered year is dominated by thoughts of the West Virginia primary election. It’s only a month away. Attack ads dominate the airwaves, and campaign signs bloom like wildflowers along our roads and highways.
But this is not a normal April, because of the COVID-19 virus. Much of what defines April has been shut down, including electioneering now that the primary has been moved back to June 9.
Current trends indicate the worst of COVID-19 should be behind us by then. Nonessential business will have re-opened, and West Virginians’ lives will have moved closer to the old normal.
Yet measures taken in response to the virus will be fresh in voters’ minds, and those measures could play a role in election results.
That’s how it’s supposed to work. Public officials are accountable to voters for their decisions. Ohioans will have to wait until 2022 to pass judgment on Gov. Mike DeWine, and Kentuckians must wait until 2023 to do the same for Andy Beshear.
But West Virginians get to decide this year on Gov. Jim Justice and a host of other elected officials.
Did state and local officials act responsibly in their response to the virus? Or did they overreact? Reasonable people can disagree about where the line is between protecting public health and ensuring that civil liberties are not curtailed unnecessarily.
There is a similar debate as to when the economy should re-open so people can get back to work. Some people want it re-opened now. Others prefer to wait until numbers show the peak of infection and deaths has passed.
The shutdown of large parts of the economy have caused cash flow problems for state and local government. If those problems haven’t surfaced yet, they will soon. This is of particular note in West Virginia, where the fiscal year ends June 30. Some services may have to be reduced until money from taxes and fees begins flowing again at normal levels, if they haven’t already.
Meanwhile, we’ve forgotten about a lot in the past few weeks. Statewide, we seldom hear about charter schools and secondary road repairs. Locally, we’ve stopped worrying about the HIV cluster and needle exchanges. As the coronavirus emergency passes, these and other things will have our attention again — just in time for the primary.
Electioneering has been suspended during the virus outbreak. Rather, open electioneering has been suspended. President Donald Trump and governors — including Justice, DeWine and Beshear — have been visible by way of their frequent news conferences to discuss the outbreak, and this gives people opportunity to judge how they are doing.
Soon enough, candidates will need to be more aggressive in getting their messages out through personal contact, advertising, mail and social media.
The Ohio primary, which was moved from March 17 to April 28, is being done entirely by absentee ballot. The plan in West Virginia is to have early voting at county courthouses and polls open Election Day as usual.
So as we wait out the pandemic and prepare to resume our normal lives, we have time to judge whether our elected officials who are up for re-election have handled this emergency well or if they botched it. Also to be considered is how their response weighs in comparison to their previous work.
As noted above, reasonable people can disagree, but the day of accountability is coming. Choose wisely.