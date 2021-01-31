Wayne County has a new member of the West Virginia House of Delegates: Kenova native Josh Booth. Maybe.
Booth was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice following the resignation of newly elected Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, earlier this month following his arrest on charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6.
On Thursday, the state Supreme Court of Appeals blocked Booth from assuming his duties until it can decide whether his appointment was legal.
As described by HD Media reporter Sarah Ingram, Justice might not have followed state law in appointing Booth. The State Code states a vacancy in the Legislature is to be filled by appointment by the governor from a list of three legally qualified candidates submitted by the executive committee of the elected delegate’s party over the former delegate’s district.
“In the case of a member of the House of Delegates, the list shall be submitted by the party executive committee of the delegate district in which the vacating member resided at the time of his or her election or appointment,” the law reads.
Jeff Maynard, chairman of the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee, filed a petition with the Supreme Court after Booth’s appointment claiming Justice was violating the law by using a second list — one that had Booth’s name added — provided by the state Republican Executive Committee after the first list, constructed by the Wayne County committee, had been delivered to him.
The petition states Justice violated state laws after refusing to pick a replacement for Evans from a list of three qualified candidates provided to the governor’s office Jan. 14. Instead, the West Virginia State Republican Executive Committee submitted a different list to Justice’s office Jan. 22.
When asked about the lawsuit, Justice said his office had been in touch with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey about the matter and they believe the second list is the legitimate one. Otherwise, Justice said, the matter will be decided by the Supreme Court.
Maybe Justice violated the letter of the law. That’s up to courts to decide. It’s clear, however, that he and the GOP state committee violated the spirit of the law. Nominees are to be chosen locally. The governor is supposed to choose from that list. The law was not intended to give the governor sole power to make legislative appointments when vacancies occur, but that was the outcome here.
Since the beginning of the pandemic almost a year ago, Justice has taken a number of executive actions that stretch the limits of the law, perhaps to the breaking point. This is but the most recent. The Legislature needs to reclaim its power and rein him in.