Gov. Jim Justice says he has a plan to expand broadband internet access into underserved areas of West Virginia by using about $1 billion in public and private investment. Up to 200,000 residents and businesses should benefit, he said.
“We’re going to change the trajectory of West Virginia in a bigger and better way,” Justice said Friday at an event announcing the program.
For better or worse, the internet has taken over much of American life. People rely on it for banking, commerce and communicating with friends and family. Areas that don’t have broadband internet service are as cut from modern communications as they would be if they had no mail service or access to print or broadcast media.
Many parts of West Virginia are broadband deserts. That has to change.
Los Angeles-based data company BroadbandNow ranks West Virginia as the worst state for broadband coverage. The governor’s statement, citing FCC data, said at least 30% of the state’s rural homes and businesses lack adequate broadband access. Too many areas that have what might meet the technical definition of broadband still suffer from slow upload speeds.
Funding for new broadband projects will be allocated to specific locations after the state spent two years mapping broadband access and produced a list of underserved areas, a statement from the Governor’s Office said.
About $10 million in state general revenue funds will be used to expand and improve existing wireless internet networks.
“We’re talking of something not just that is going to be life changing,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said. “This is generational changing.”
State Economic Development Director Mitch Carmichael said the plan will boost the ability for rural areas to offer distance learning, remote work and telehealth options.
A popular meme going around the internet this week points out that American-made goods are not stuck on ships waiting to offload their containers at Los Angeles-area ports. Another side of that comment is that West Virginians could improve their standing in domestic markets if their communities were better connected to potential markets by way of better internet service.
Internet service is a utility the same as water and sewer. It’s a necessary means of communication. Justice’s broadband initiative is a good first step. As with any initiative, the proof will be in deployment. The governor’s press office said the first connections to broadband in currently underserved areas could come before the end of this year. Now we see if results can match the promise.