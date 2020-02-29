The Parkersburg News & Sentinel published this editorial on Feb. 25 regarding the legacy of history-making NASA scientist Katherine Johnson:
Though she lived an incredibly full 101 years, the death of Katherine Johnson came as a bit of a surprise — and some sadness. Giants like she seem as though they will be with us forever.
And Johnson was, truly, a West Virginian and American giant.
Despite all the challenges that came with being born a black female in Appalachia in 1918, she refused to be stopped. She was intelligent — particularly gifted in math and science — and had enough inner strength to know she was meant to do something with those gifts. What she did was become so important to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s missions that John Glenn refused to be launched into space until Johnson had double checked a computer’s calculations. He trusted her work completely.
Many Americans today know about Johnson because of the film “Hidden Figures,” but during her career with NASA, Johnson refused to stay hidden.
During an interview with a public television station, in 2011, she said, “I just happened to be working with guys and when they had briefings, I asked permission to go. And they said, ‘Well, the girls don’t usually go.’ and I said, ‘Well, is there a law?’ They said, ‘No.’ So then my boss said, ‘Let her go.’”
She persisted. She knew her worth and would not be brushed to the side. NASA eventually named its Computational Research Facility in honor of her.
In 2015, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — an honor she truly deserved.
“In her 33 years at NASA, Katherine was a pioneer who broke the barriers of race and gender, showing generations of young people that everyone can excel in math and science, and reach for the stars,” President Barack Obama said at the time.
Johnson is gone now, but the example she set — for all of us — MUST live on.
Cyberbullying merits serious consequences
The Daily Independent of Ashland, Kentucky, published this editorial Feb. 18 about cracking down on bullying in schools:
A high school junior mustered the courage to stand up at a school board meeting and be a voice for cyberbullying targets on Feb. 17.
Her actions should be commended.
The young lady decided she’d endured enough, and she picked a proper time and place to be seen and heard.
If society doesn’t get serious about cyberbullying, it will become an unmanageable monster that sinks its teeth into countless vulnerable young people. And the results can be devastating.
It’s a good thing this particular young lady channeled her emotions and rose above her fears to confront the problem head-on.
Did the school do the same?
Cyberbullying, according to dictionary.com, is the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending messages of an intimidating or threatening nature.
A document entitled “Petition to murk,” according to the victim and her family, was created by four girls and a boy on one of the school’s Chromebooks.
Though it was deleted, it was recovered. School officials disputed the nature of the document, saying it was actually a list of “things people don’t like about you.”
Let’s say it was the latter. No matter what age or gender you are, can you imagine laying your eyes on such a list? It would hurt. Now, imagine being a high school female in this day and time. Such a list would absolutely crush you.
If it was, in fact, a “petition to murk,” that’s essentially a list of reasons why one should commit suicide.
Two things need to happen. The first is the truth must be confessed. Why would this high school junior humiliate herself to fabricate such a story? If this indeed was a document suggesting suicide, it’s imperative that school officials say so, because this could prevent something like this from happening in the future.
The punishment must be severe.
It’s common for any school to not divulge the extent of that discipline or release names of those who are guilty, but in order to send a clear message in this instance — and send a clear message in the fight against cyberbullying or any other form of bullying — it should set an example by revealing the severity of the punishment. It surely doesn’t need to release names, but the punishment should be made public in order to avoid more of these instances.
Bullying is serious. When those bullies disparage someone’s life, reducing its worth to a few damning lines on a Chromebook screen, it can’t be taken lightly.
This school must hold its students accountable for their actions.
Good for this student, who is holding her school accountable for its actions.