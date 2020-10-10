Despite being a collection of four Republicans and two Democrats, Cabell County’s representatives in the House of Delegates have done a good job representing their constituents.
In a time of an ever-deepening partisan divide, this group of delegates has done well, with one exception. The Herald-Dispatch endorses five of the six running for reelection.
In the 18th District, that delegate is Evan Worrell, a Republican.
In the 17th District, Democrat Chad Lovejoy and Republican Matthew Rohrbach have earned reelection.
In the 16th District, Democrat Sean Hornbuckle and Republican Daniel Linville deserve voters’ approval. The third seat in the district is vacant following the resignation last week of John Mandt Jr., who was found to have used offensive language on social media. As noted in this space earlier in the week, Mandt remains on the ballot, but he should not be sent back to the Capitol.
In his place, The Herald-Dispatch endorses Anna Lewis, a real estate agent whose focus is on education, community and the economy, in that order. In her candidate profile on The Herald-Dispatch website, she was critical of the governor and the Legislature for their handling of CARES Act money the state received for expenses relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A special session should have been called so that representatives for each district could have acquired what they needed most. Personally, I believe that money should have been used to ensure safe, small, controllable class sizes through new hires and space rental, to increase quality child care, and to expand internet access,” she wrote.
It’s difficult to predict at this point which party will control the House of Delegates for the next two years. After decades of Democratic Party control, voters gave control to the Republican Party a few years ago. With party control uncertain, it’s important for the area to have a bipartisan group that can work together for the good of this region and of the state as a whole.
House members must be able to influence legislation and work with offices and agencies under the supervision of other elected officials. They also must be able to handle their constituents’ individual needs in dealing with the state bureaucracy.
Cabell County’s delegation has shown it can do this. Thus, The Herald-Dispatch urges voters to remember these candidates when it’s time to vote:
District 16: Sean Hornbuckle (D), Daniel Linville (R), Anna Lewis (D).
District 17: Chad Lovejoy (D), Matthew Rohrbach (R).
District 18: Evan Worrell (R).