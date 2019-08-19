The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg, West Virginia, published this editorial Aug. 10 regarding the state's Public Service Commission which expects natural gas bills to be lower this winter:
We've reported extensively on West Virginia's economy, highlighting the positive developments but also shining a light on the fact that some regions and some people are lagging behind.
In a state with a proud industrial, blue-collar base that has been hurt by a slow transition to the new economic reality, we've seen generations of West Virginians left behind.
We've also learned to recognize the good with the bad, such as reports that the state's cost of living is low. Along with that, though, is the fact that the cost of pay often trails other areas as well.
Bottom line: Some people are still hurting. Badly. And utility costs part of the issue.
So it was good news to hear the Public Service Commission is expecting natural gas bills to be lower during the upcoming winter.
There is something to be said that since West Virginia has long been a major coal-producing state and now sits atop some of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, state residents should benefit from lower fuel costs, whether it's being used to heat homes or generate electricity.
We have long argued that the state's proximity to fuel supplies should make our fuel costs some of the lowest in the country.
Unfortunately, that isn't always the case. And earlier this year, major rate increases for some electric and water producers were approved by the state Public Service Commission.
An added issue is that many West Virginia residents are serviced by smaller Public Service Districts for water and sewage.
Because of that, as well as the state's rural nature, we often hear that's why consumers' costs are higher. That's also the argument heard with both cable and broadband service.
But the reality is that many of these providers also benefit from government programs that help extend service to more customers.
It is a delicate and difficult balance for those who have regulatory authority over these utilities, but one that is needed to protect the interests of citizens.
As the state's economy continues to ebb and flow, especially in some of the more disadvantaged areas of the state, we're hopeful that utilities are able to consider more cost-savings measures.
And we're also hopeful that lawmakers seriously consider protecting the interests of every West Virginian by designing ways to ensure the coal and natural gas that comes from West Virginia is used to provide cost-effective power generation for residents first, before being shipped elsewhere.
Tobacco will still be an issue despite age increase
The Marietta (Ohio) Times published this editorial Aug. 10:
As Ohio this fall joins the 17 other states that have raised the age for purchasing all tobacco and electronic cigarettes to 21, parents and guardians need to bear in mind something pointed out by Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton.
"The law is the law, we're still a tobacco-free campus (but) Juuls, vaping and chew are huge problems for us," he said. "At the high school they take Juuls from kids daily and it's all over the middle schools, too."
In other words, changing the age will have no effect on those who are already hooked - particularly on electronic cigarettes - and willing to break both the law and school rules. The vast majority of those students Hampton mentioned are not yet 18, let alone 21. How are they getting this stuff? Do their parents know? ...
It is possible raising the purchasing age will have a small effect. After all, 21-year-olds might be less likely to purchase for 16- and 17-year-old friends than perhaps an 18-year-old would be. But the problem is starting much younger than 21 or 18. From tobacco companies that still pretend they are not marketing to kids or other demographic groups, to parents and other relatives who continue to show their kids that tobacco products are used by people they love and respect, children are being influenced in ways that outweigh the consequences.
... Real change is going to come when we show (not just tell) our children tobacco use is not an appealing choice. Lawmakers, teachers and school administrators can't do that alone. The clerks checking IDs at the store can't do it, either. That part is up to you.