The Ashland (Kentucky) Daily Independent published this editorial on Feb. 8 regarding legislation that would make sports betting legal in Kentucky:
Nine states legalized sports betting in 2019 to bring the total to 20.
Is Kentucky next? Ohio?
The race is on. Or, at least, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear hopes it is — and he aims to win it.
He didn’t specifically name Ohio, but if Ohio does legalize sports betting and Kentucky doesn’t, that means it will join Indiana and West Virginia as bordering states that allow it.
Beshear said he is “tired of trailing other states” at a Capitol press conference. It’s a battle he’s been fighting for years as an attorney general and now as a governor.
Although there are viable reasons for opposing the bill — including those of the religious variety — we think it’s a bill that should pass.
For some, it enhances entertainment. For a lucky few, it’ll fatten their wallet. Still, for some, it’ll become an addiction — as can many other legal things if one lets it assume control.
It just seems contradictory for Kentucky to allow horse racing gambling, which it’s regulated since 1783, and not open up options for collegiate and professional sports.
Democtratic Rep. Al Gentry brought up a valid point: “Like it or not, residents from every community in the commonwealth are already betting on sports, either illegally through bookies or online, or legally crossing our border.”
That means people who are traveling to gamble are also eating and lodging elsewhere.
Why not keep them — and the money — in the Bluegrass State?
WVU’s role in recovery welcome
The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg, West Virginia, published this editorial on Feb. 7 regarding a West Virginia University program in place to support substance abuse and addiction recovery:
In a state in which many young lives and families have been devastated by the opioid/drug epidemic, we are encouraged to see the state’s flagship school — West Virginia University — take such a prominent role in working to find best practices for treatment and recovery.
Besides its crucial role through WVU Medicine, as well as its research efforts, the school sets a fine example by offering its students its own recovery program — Serenity Place.
West Virginia University’s Collegiate Recovery Program serves as a “campus-wide movement to inspire and to provide opportunities for students to make changes that support their recovery,” according to its website.
In a recent story by Morgantown News Editor Clarissa Cottrill, the program’s coordinator explained its range of efforts.
“We look at recovery very broadly,” Andrew Caryl said, pointing out that students who have had issues with substance abuse, eating disorders, family dealings with addiction and those who just want a sober, healthy community on campus are welcome. “We do everything from recovery meetings, traditional 12-step to alternative recovery groups.”
Cottrill shared the story of someone in recovery who explained the appeal and success of WVU’s program.
“They made recovery attractive is what they did, and I wanted that,” Drew O’Connell said of the first time he heard of WVU’s program.
“They were going to school. They were getting degrees, and they were in recovery like I wanted to be. I learned from them and I asked questions, and school became hope. I ran with that,” O’Connell said.
Finding a place that is welcoming to those in recovery, and that provides a haven from the party aspect of college life, is essential to successfully combating addictions.
“Any college campus, especially a major university, is not always going to be a recovery-supportive environment. Part of the normal socialization process for college students is partying and drinking ... and that’s not conducive to a student in recovery being successful,” Caryl said.
“We’re on a major university campus where there’s been a reputation for partying, and that’s part of the normal college experience. I think it necessitates that we offer the support and space necessary for these students to be successful in their recovery and their academic career and beyond once they leave WVU,” Caryl said.
Providing those in recovery the ability to learn to balance life’s pressures — whether that be as a student or a person with a family and/or career — with addiction is pivotal to long-term recovery.
And in the Mountain State, helping those who have been addicted find the pathway to recovery will be pivotal to reversing a downward trend and breaking the chains of poverty that grip so many.
We applaud WVU’s concerted effort to be part of a much-needed solution.