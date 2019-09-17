In recent years, Marshall University has sold naming rights to its buildings to the highest bidders and the largest donors. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. Honoring donors instead of faculty members and others who have made lasting impacts on the school is a way of raising money that otherwise would not be available.
Marshall broke with that practice earlier this year when the Board of Governors voted to name the new classroom building for the School of Pharmacy for former President Stephen J. Kopp. If anyone in recent years deserved that honor, it was Kopp.
Kopp was the 36th president of the university, serving from 2005 until his sudden death in late 2014. Kopp was a visionary, a worker and a defender of Marshall. He pushed to expand Marshall's footprint by way of $300 million invested in infrastructure projects, including the Visual Arts Center and the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex. He guarded Marshall’s financial resources and its reputation. And he played a leading role in the creation of the School of Pharmacy, which accepted its first class in 2012.
Thus, the building at the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Charleston Avenue is known as Stephen J. Kopp Hall.
The university honored Kopp's legacy Friday during the dedication of the new School of Pharmacy building, named Stephen J. Kopp Hall.
"I knew the Marshall community was very fond of my dad, but to see his name on the side of this building had a very profound impact on me," Liz Kopp Layton, Kopp's daughter, said at the building’s dedication ceremony Friday. "It is a wonderful way to honor his legacy and dedication to this university."
Kopp Hall and the student apartments across Hal Greer are the latest construction projects along Hal Greer by Marshall and by Cabell Huntington Hospital. Another is on the way.
Marshall Health is looking to build a 15th Street parking garage located between Charleston and Columbia avenues with some help from Cabell Huntington Hospital. The additional parking is sought because the Health Science Campus continues to grow. Marshall Health will apply for tax-exempt bonds to secure a construction loan. No timetable has been set for the project.
These investments are good news for a neighborhood that has seen its share of troubles — economic and otherwise. As one example, the Hal Greer corridor has been without a supermarket since the parent company of Big Bear went into bankruptcy about 15 years ago. Institutional investment helps, but private investment will demonstrate true confidence in the neighborhood's future.
At Friday’s ceremony, current Marshall President Jerome Gilbert stressed that Marshall wants to see private investment money return to Hal Greer Boulevard and Fairfield West.
“We are re-imagining what Hal Greer Boulevard can be," Gilbert said. "We are also hopeful we can bring a grocery store to the community. We would also like to see retail shopping, restaurants and a grocery store on the Northcott site right across the street. What do we think it will take to make the rest of this a reality? We think it will take the university, the city and the people who live right here in Fairfield shaking hands and working together. It won't be easy and it may not be quick, but we know it can happen and we are committed to it happening."
Gilbert and Marshall are wise to recognize that institutional growth must not be at the expense of commercial growth and private investment. Both are needed to bring diverse economic activity back to a neighborhood that needs it.