Kentucky lawmakers are grappling with the question of whether and how to legalize marijuana use in their state. Most of the states bordering Kentucky have already done so, making Kentucky an outlier.
West Virginia, Ohio and Missouri have approved medical marijuana use. Illinois and Virginia have made recreational use of marijuana legal. As in Kentucky, legislators and governors in Indiana and Tennessee are addressing the question with no action so far to make any use of marijuana legal.
As of last week, the stalemate between Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly continued.
According to the Associated Press, Beshear is exploring his legal options to determine whether he can allow the use of medical cannabis through executive order. Beshear says legalizing medical cannabis has strong support among Kentuckians.
“We want it to serve a purpose. It is not a back-end way to allow recreational marijuana. So we want to make sure that we do it right,” Beshear said last week.
A bill to allow the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky passed the Kentucky House of Representatives this year but died in the state Senate. It would have strictly regulated the use of cannabis for a list of eligible conditions including cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy and chronic nausea. As a compromise, legislators approved a measure creating a cannabis research center at the University of Kentucky. The research center is to study the effectiveness of marijuana in treating certain ailments.
Baby Boomers and younger generations grew up using marijuana and not bothering to hide it. Their numbers are growing in legislatures, and that helps drive the movement to make marijuana use legal.
Kentuckians already go out of state for medical cannabis. The online journalism collaborative Ohio Valley ReSource recently quoted a lawyer with the ACLU of Kentucky saying he knew of people who had moved from Kentucky to Illinois so they could use medical cannabis legally.
Whether Beshear has the authority to declare medical cannabis legal is something for attorneys and judges to debate and decide. Beshear has had conflicts with legislators over his executive actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Beshear is up for re-election next year. It’s too bad the governor and the legislative leadership cannot put their differences aside and ask what is best for Kentuckians who suffer from conditions that cannabis could alleviate.
