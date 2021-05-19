Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he expects Bluegrass State schoolchildren to have a “very normal setting” when the next school year begins.
Students should be able to attend class without having to wear masks or other facial coverings, the governor said Monday, according to The Associated Press.
“Right now, I think kids will be back in a very, very normal setting,” Beshear said. “That does include information where we believe there will be the opportunity for kids younger than 12 to be vaccinated by the time they go back. I’m very much looking forward to a full, normal school year for my kids and for everybody else’s.”
Beshear’s confidence comes from Kentucky’s vaccination rates for both old and young residents. He said more than 6,300 Kentucky youngsters ages 12 to 15 have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the first few days since they became eligible for the shots. Beshear called that “a good start” and said efforts are ramping up to vaccinate that age group.
“We have a whole lot of school systems setting up vaccination clinics,” he said.
Cabell County school officials likewise have set up vaccination locations for students in middle and high school who up to now have not been eligible to be vaccinated. Clinics are in schools this week to provide maximum access for children whose parents want them to be vaccinated.
COVID-19 is in retreat for now. Late last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidance on whether people should wear masks indoors. The answer, the CDC said, was that fully vaccinated people don’t need them indoors. That new guidance, along with approval of a vaccine for older children, gave public officials cover to relax their own policies.
So far, West Virginia school officials have not said what their plans or their expectations are for COVID-19 protocols for when the school year begins or, for that matter, what they will be for students and teachers in summer school. Certainly, relaxation of this year’s requirements is called for unless COVID-19 makes a sudden return.
Tri-State residents on the two ends of the mask spectrum — those who believe people should still wear them and those opposed to masks and vaccines in any way, shape, form or fashion — won’t be satisfied with the new guidance and policies, but most people are relieved that rules are loosening enough for a return to a normal life. The Cincinnati Reds have even announced that they will allow full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2, up from the current limit of 40%. Masks will be requested but not required.
The old normal — with a few tweaks — is returning. That is something all of us, except those on the extremes, are thankful for. But people on the extremes seldom are.