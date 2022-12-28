Lawrence County officials have decided they shouldn’t be in the business of operating public utilities.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to sell the Union-Rome sewer district to Aqua Ohio for $25.5 million. The district serves about 5,300 residential and commercial customers along County Road 107/Ohio 7 from the Fairland East Elementary School area to Chesapeake. The district came into being in the mid-1980s. At the time, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the system was needed because the soils in that area were unsuited for septic tanks and the Proctorville and Chesapeake systems needed upgrading beyond those villages’ ability to pay. The agency imposed a building ban on the area until construction began on a public treatment system.
The ban was lifted in 1985 when the first construction contracts were awarded. The lifting of the ban along with the opening of the East End bridge over the Ohio River that year allowed the resumption of residential and commercial construction in that part of Lawrence County.
“Operating a sewer system is complicated,” Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said Tuesday. “Current rates don’t cover operational costs. We have to operate this as a business.”
The sewer plant currently has about $20 million in outstanding debt and the district needs another $12 million in operational repairs, Holliday said.
People and businesses in the sewer district likely will see their rate increase after the sale if completed next year. The current monthly residential rate of $50 likely is to increase to $63.11. If the county were to keep the sewer district, the rates would have had to increase to around $80 per month, county officials have said. Holliday said Aqua could set rates based on usage, which could help seniors. Also, the agreement will allow Aqua to increase its customer base including areas around Collins Career Center, Holliday said.
Aqua supplies water to part of the sewer district service area.
Wastewater treatment treatment systems operated by for-profit companies are a rarity in this area. Almost all are operated by municipalities or, in West Virginia, public service districts. In Ohio, rural counties such as Lawrence County are not organized to be long-term owners and operators of complicated, expensive utility systems. It's not a business part-time officials need to be in. Commissioners can be the agents to build them where they are needed, but eventually the systems need to be turned over to professionals who are trained to run them.
The lack of adequate treatment is a health hazard and also a hindrance to economic growth. In the past, companies that built factories in rural areas had to install and operate their own private treatment systems. That can be a headache both monetarily and from a regulatory compliance perspective. Thus the need for up-to-date treatment systems in rural and suburban areas similar to those operating in cities.
Operating these systems isn’t cheap. For better or worse, people in eastern Lawrence County are about to learn the price of high-density development in rural areas. It’s a necessary cost to bring the amenities of the city to a nonurban environment that previously had been dominated by farmland and orchards.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.