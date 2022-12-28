The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lawrence County officials have decided they shouldn’t be in the business of operating public utilities.

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to sell the Union-Rome sewer district to Aqua Ohio for $25.5 million. The district serves about 5,300 residential and commercial customers along County Road 107/Ohio 7 from the Fairland East Elementary School area to Chesapeake. The district came into being in the mid-1980s. At the time, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the system was needed because the soils in that area were unsuited for septic tanks and the Proctorville and Chesapeake systems needed upgrading beyond those villages’ ability to pay. The agency imposed a building ban on the area until construction began on a public treatment system.

