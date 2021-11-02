Lawrence County is halfway home in its decades-long quest to build a 200-bed jail to replace an inadequate one.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that Lawrence County has been awarded $16.8 million toward construction of a new jail to replace a small one that opened in the early 1970s. The money is coming from Senate Bill 310, which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine this past December. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections received applications from counties and selected jails with the greatest needs for construction or renovation work to improve conditions and operations. The ability of jails to serve neighboring counties was considered, according to the governor’s office.
Lawrence County is receiving about one-third of the $50 million available.
“The Lawrence County jail issue has plagued our county for many years, and finding a solution has been a top priority of our current administration,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “We have stayed the course, made informed decisions and have finally obtained success with a grant application.”
The site of a former school in Ironton has been identified as a possible site for a new jail.
To get the rest of the $15 million needed for a new jail, Lawrence County voters will have to pass a half-percent increase in the county sales tax, from 7% to 7.5%, to pay for construction costs. That’s how officials in neighboring Gallia County are paying for their new jail, which is under construction — a combination of state grants and a sales tax increase.
Currently, Ohio recommends that Lawrence County house no more than 27 prisoners in the jail across the street from the county courthouse. The county is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to house prisoners in other county jails.
Long term, part of the answer to counties’ jail problems is determining whether too many people are being held in jail. Some are there because they have been convicted of crimes, but some are people who have been accused of crimes but whose cases have yet to be adjudicated.
It’s not that Lawrence County hasn’t tried something along those lines. The county releases dozens of people on bond before trial, with some wearing ankle monitors, and every month several people are cutting off those $600 monitors. When caught, their prison sentence could be enhanced by up to three years.
So now it’s up to the voters of Lawrence County to decide whether they want to pay an additional amount in sales tax to keep convicted criminals and people accused of crimes off the street. Incarceration is expensive, and the operations and maintenance costs of a new, larger jail will be larger than those of the existing one, although that will be balanced by the travel and lodging costs the county has now with its inadequate jail.
County officials have about six months until next year’s primary election to make their case for the sales tax and the new jail.