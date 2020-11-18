Local officials in Lawrence County are learning something their counterparts in West Virginia learned decades ago — running a county jail in a way that meets ever-stricter requirements is expensive. Replacing one is expensive, too.
That point was driven home Monday when the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners heard a consultant’s report on the estimated cost of a new jail to replace the one across the street from the courthouse: about $26 million.
The existing jail in downtown Ironton was built in 1972 to house 52 prisoners. In recent years, Ohio jail inspectors have recommended that it house only 27 prisoners. As of Monday, it had 63.
The study by consulting firm HDR, of Chicago, said a new jail should be expected to house 200 prisoners at first, with the ability to expand to 250. It said such a jail would need 38 to 43 employees. The existing jail has 17 employees and two cooks.
The study shows the existing jail doesn’t meet existing state standards in a number of areas including lack of a secure visitation area, lack of single-occupancy cells, lack of an exercise area, lack of program areas, lack of mental health beds and lack of medical beds. The jail also has poor plumbing, an outdated HVAC system and poor lighting, according to the study.
Even a smaller, 150-bed jail would cost $19.5 million, according to the study.
“We desperately need a new jail,” Sheriff Jeff Lawless told reporter David E. Malloy on Monday. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without help from Columbus. Hiring some 40 people to operate it would be hugely expensive. It would be a massive undertaking.”
Incarceration in any form is a hugely expensive undertaking, as experience in Lawrence County and elsewhere has shown. Gone are the times when each village had its own municipal jail. Given the cost estimates for a new Lawrence County jail, counties may be forced out of their incarceration duties someday, too.
But that’s tomorrow. Today’s expectations are that counties have a place to house people who have been arrested and are awaiting trial or who have been sentenced by a judge to serve time in a county jail.
The commission hired HDR last year at a cost of $60,000 to provide an estimate of jail assessment needs for the next 25 to 30 years. The county needed the assessment study so it can apply for state funds next year to build a new jail, according to commission President DeAnna Holiday.
Maybe the long-term solution for Lawrence County’s problem is a regional jail similar to the system that West Virginia adopted when it became clear counties could no longer be expected to jail prisoners given their limited taxing powers.
Or maybe county jails are still viable in Ohio, where counties have more taxing authority than those in West Virginia. In any case, expectations for what a jail is supposed to be and do have changed greatly in the past half century. Meeting those expectations will require serious thought and — more than likely — innovative solutions.