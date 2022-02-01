Lawrence County officials have until May 3 to convince voters they need to pay a little more in taxes so the county can build a new jail.
There’s no question a new jail is needed.
Last week the county’s Board of Commissioners agreed to put a half-percent increase in county sales taxes on the ballot to help build a new $32 million county jail. The proposed sales tax increase would raise an estimated $3 million per year if approved by voters in the May 3 primary election, said Chris Kline, county administrator and deputy county auditor.
The combined sales tax rate — state and county — in Lawrence County stands at 7.25%, the same as most other counties in southern Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. The state tax rate is 5.75%, and the county rate is 1.5%. The increase would take it to 7.75%.
The state of Ohio already has agreed to put up $16.8 million toward the construction of a 200-bed jail if the sales tax increase is approved by voters, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
“We desperately need a new jail,” Lawless said.
A new jail would replace the existing 50-year-old jail on South 5th Street across the street from the Lawrence County Courthouse. The jail was built to house 52 prisoners, but current space limitations call for only 27 prisoners to be housed there.
The county currently holds an average of 55 prisoners per day at the jail and another 35 at other Ohio jails, Lawless said. That average goes from 90 to 125 or 130 per day during the summer months, he said. The new jail would house 200 people.
The jail was built in an era of different standards for incarcerating people awaiting trial or convicted of crimes. Lawrence County’s jail troubles are similar to those faced by other counties in southern Ohio. Voters in neighboring Gallia County approved a sales tax increase to help pay for a new jail, which is under construction.
A new Lawrence County jail would ease the existing problem of overcrowding, but other solutions are needed for the long term so the new jail does not have the same problems a decade or two from now. West Virginia’s county jails suffered similar problems a generation ago, so the state eliminated local jails and replaced them with a state-run regional jail system. The problem is that the state decides how much counties will pay to house prisoners. Also, judges must decide who goes to jail and who gets home confinement, so the county commissions that pay for housing prisoners have no control over how many prisoners they pay for.
Ohio is sticking with local jails, but Ohio is more of a local-control state than West Virginia.
There’s no doubt Lawrence County needs a new jail. Now it’s up to county officials to sell their financing plan to voters.