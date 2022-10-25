The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

vote BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

The personality of the West Virginia Legislature has changed drastically over the past decade. That was when the governor’s office and the Legislature were controlled by members of the Democratic Party. Since then, both offices have swung over to the Republican side, although Gov. Jim Justice was first elected as a Democrat before switching parties less than a year later.

The Legislature we have now has a veto-proof supermajority of Republicans. With that many members of the same party, internal conflicts are inevitable. Instead of arguing with the few remaining Democrats, the Republican members find themselves arguing with each other. They’re even arguing with the governor despite being members of the same party.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you