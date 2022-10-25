The personality of the West Virginia Legislature has changed drastically over the past decade. That was when the governor’s office and the Legislature were controlled by members of the Democratic Party. Since then, both offices have swung over to the Republican side, although Gov. Jim Justice was first elected as a Democrat before switching parties less than a year later.
The Legislature we have now has a veto-proof supermajority of Republicans. With that many members of the same party, internal conflicts are inevitable. Instead of arguing with the few remaining Democrats, the Republican members find themselves arguing with each other. They’re even arguing with the governor despite being members of the same party.
Thus, voters’ choices for members of the state Senate and the House of Delegates come down to whether voters want the Legislature to stay the course or to head in a different direction.
Locally, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, is running for re-election against newcomer Melissa Clark for the seat in the 5th District. Woelfel is an attorney who has experience as a prosecutor and juvenile judge. Clark, 31, the Republican candidate, is a customer success manager for Microsoft Azure.
The choice for House of Delegates District 24, on the other hand, is between two political newcomers.
The Republican candidate, Patrick Lucas, 55, is a real estate agent. He served on the board of Habitat for Humanity for six years and sits on the Marshall University Big Green board of trustees.
Ally Layman, 42, is the Democratic Party candidate. She is director of development and community engagement at Harmony House. She also does work with Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.
Choices in some legislative races may not always be clear, while in some the voter will have an easy decision. It could come down to who the voter trusts most to look out for his or her interests or those of West Virginia as a whole, whether that be an individual candidate or the party the voter prefers.
