The 2022 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature begins Wednesday.
By now Gov. Jim Justice and the legislative leadership have made their plans and set their goals for this year’s session. Many of those will be announced Wednesday night as Justice stars in the annual State of the State speech. This being an off-year election, voters may be entertained by theatrics and proposals that promise much but deliver little.
Thursday, the sausage-making of politics begins and legislators weigh what they want to do with what they can do.
Voters have their own wishes for what they want legislators to do. Whether those align with what the governor and the leadership want remains to be seen.
Maybe the best piece of advice for the Legislature is to focus on the basics of government. People want to be safe in their homes. They need the opportunity to earn a good living. They want their children to be able to build better lives than they themselves have had. They want those opportunities to be here in West Virginia.
So how does that translate into a legislative agenda?
Make sure public safety agencies have adequate resources to carry out their missions, and make sure their employees have proper training.
The same goes for public schools.
West Virginians like to complain they must have vehicles that are safe to drive on public roads, but the roads themselves often are not maintained to levels they consider safe. Repair the roads. The state does a good job on primary roads, but secondary roads never seem to get the sustained attention they need.
There has been attention in recent years to problems in the state’s foster care system. Have those problems been addressed adequately? If not, do it this session.
The problem of supplying adequate resources to community and technical colleges, four-year colleges and universities gets tougher every year.
Jobs and the economy are always a priority for voters, but this is one area the Legislature’s record has been spotty. Sometimes the best thing the Legislature can do is to create a competitive environment for all businesses, large and small, to grow and for their workers to enjoy the fruits of their labor, and then get out of the way.
So will this session be one remembered for taking steps that improve the lives of most West Virginians, or will it be another forgettable one? We should know in the next 60 days.
