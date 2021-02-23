The West Virginia House of Delegates has taken the first step in asserting its authority under the doctrine of separation of powers. It’s time for the State Senate to do the same, but with a significant difference.
This past Friday, the House unanimously passed a bill that aims to limit the authority of a governor to keep West Virginia in a state of emergency indefinitely. The bill was deemed necessary because Gov. Jim Justice assumed emergency powers on March 16, 2020, to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has yet to end the state of emergency.
If it becomes law, House Bill 2003 would set a 60-day limit for any declaration of a state of emergency made by the governor. Before the 60-day deadline, the Legislature would need to convene to adopt a resolution to extend the state of emergency. The bill also contains a 30-day window for declaration of states of preparedness that would expire without legislative intervention.
The Legislature also would be able to limit the scope of the governor’s powers during the state of emergency or preparedness if it votes to extend it.
There is a problem with the bill, however. House members are divided on whether it would apply to the existing state of emergency, which has entered its 12th month.
As reported by HD Media’s Lacie Pierson, Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, twice proposed an amendment to add a phrase to the bill that makes clear the Legislature intends for it to apply to the current state of emergency. Neither amendment was approved.
So now it goes to the Senate for debate and action. The Senate must pass the bill, and it must include an amendment applying the bill to the situation at hand.
As noted here before, this “state of emergency” has dragged on for too long. Justice has taken too much power upon himself to decide how more than $1 billion in federal COVID aid should be spent. With more money possibly coming, the Legislature must exert its constitutional authority and its duty to allocate money that comes into the state treasury.
Justice is a Republican. So is a supermajority of both houses of the Legislature. That does not absolve the Legislature of its constitutional duties. HB 2003 could require regular special sessions to deal with COVID-19 issues, but that is the Legislature’s job. Legislators have a duty to protect the doctrine of separation of powers no matter which party controls the House, the Senate and the governor’s office.
It’s not an emergency anymore. It’s an ongoing situation, and it needs to be treated accordingly.