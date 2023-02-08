Form Energy wants to build a $760 million factory in Weirton, West Virginia, to produce a new type of battery that could store electricity produced by renewable resources and put it out on the grid when it’s needed.
The catch is that Form Energy wants the state to put up 38% of that investment in advance. Good idea or bad idea?
As reported by HD Media’s Roger Adkins, the House of Delegates Finance Committee on Monday advanced House Bill 2882, which would tax incentives for the battery plant. HB 2882 would appropriate $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. While not specified in the bill, lawmakers said $105 million would help fund an economic incentive package for the plant.
Another appropriation of $110 million would be needed later to complete the $215 million proposed tax incentive package put together by the state. That total does not include $75 million that has already been allocated to the project by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
As part of the package, the state would retain ownership of the land and the facilities, and the company would be required to create 750 jobs with salaries of $63,000 or more in five years, lawmakers said.
That’s $290 million total in state incentives. In a state with many infrastructure and social needs, that’s a lot of money. Even if some would be recovered over the next decade, that’s still a large up-front investment.
West Virginia has provided incentives to factories before. Local examples include Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Putnam County, which has expanded several times and employs hundreds of workers, and the new Nucor Corp. steel mill in Mason County. Early site preparation work on Nucor has begun, but the company has not yet started actual construction, as it has not received all the necessary permits.
There is, however, a big difference in the proposed investment in Form Energy and the ones in Toyota and Nucor. Toyota and Nucor are proven companies that have built similar plants elsewhere; the technology is well-known and practically off-the-shelf. The learning curve is considerably shallower, and the likelihood the state would recover its investment is much greater.
Form Energy, on the other hand, would be a large investment in an unproven technology. That increases the risk that the state would not recover its investment. Or rather, people who pay taxes would not recover their investment.
Few legislators were elected because their constituents consider them to be savvy real estate or industrial investors. This is one of those endeavors where it’s very easy to make a huge and expensive mistake.
Note also that there is a coal vs. the world struggle that could be at play here. This is a state that only recently allowed the possibility of nuclear power plants within its borders, and there are few power plants that burn natural gas, despite West Virginia’s rank as one of the leading gas-producing states in the nation.
That dynamic must not influence the matter of the Form Energy investment, however. That decision must stand on its own. We’re not talking about a Toyota here. Lawmakers must take care that a risky investment does not leave the state with a large vacant building in a few years and voters asking what in the world happened.
