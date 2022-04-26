Huntington has become a regional center for treating drug addiction and its related problems — for better or for worse. It’s a growing industry locally, one that is spreading to the unincorporated areas near town — for better or for worse, as people on one street in the East Pea Ridge area between Huntington and Barboursville have learned.
Today, the legislative Joint Committee on Health meets at 10 a.m. at the state Capitol in Charleston. Its members will look for a balance between providing treatment for people with substance abuse addiction on one hand and safety and security for neighbors on the other.
As detailed in a Sunday article in The Herald-Dispatch by reporter Courtney Hessler, it’s a problem people on one street in East Pea Ridge have had to deal with since a facility moved into their neighborhood.
Tiffany Santiago, executive director of West Virginia Family Support and Rehabilitation, which has an office at the location, told Hessler many of the neighbors’ fears come from stereotypes of people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction or mental health issues. Her organization is trying to break down those fears and help get people back on their feet to become productive members of society, she said.
Neighbors said they have seen more street and foot traffic in the neighborhood, and they have all gotten security cameras to protect themselves.
Homeowners said there have been several occasions when the facility’s residents come to their porch seeking something. One man who appeared to be under mental distress went to the homes and attempted to get into houses while seeking emergency help.
“The police told me to leave your doors locked. Don’t answer your door to anybody. You can put up a ‘no trespassing’ sign and then you can have them arrested, or you can stand your ground,” said Sara Strohmeyer, who lives across the street from the home.
Jeremiah Samples, former West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources deputy director, said the commissioner of the Bureau of Behavioral Health has received a number of complaints about support and rehabilitation services businesses. Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said the federal Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act come into play, also.
“Under those two, people in recovery are a protected class, and a lot of the laws don’t apply that would apply to other businesses. We’re trying to get the federal government to (take another look) at some of those exemptions,” he said. “Because that’s when we go to the recovery houses, that’s the first thing they talk about is, you can’t do anything because it’s protected.”
The Americans With Disabilities Act was written three decades ago. That was before meth, opioids and other drugs took hold of large segments of society.
Today’s committee meeting likely is the start of the political process to see what can be done to regulate the spread of treatment programs. Cities can regulate what happens within their limits. Rural residents need similar safeguards. It’s not a problem with a simple or easy solution, but the process must start sometime and somewhere. Today is as good a day as any.