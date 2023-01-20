The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The early days of the West Virginia Legislature’s annual sessions often feature proposed laws that address the concerns of small groups but which do not generate enough public interest to keep them alive as crunch time nears in the final days.

One such bill this year is Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self Defense Act, which would allow a person who holds a concealed firearm permit to carry a pistol or revolver on the campus and in the buildings of an institution of higher education.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you