Remember mask mandates? Social distancing? Two weeks to flatten the curve?
The first case of COVID-19 was detected in Cabell County on March 27, 2020. By then the novel coronavirus and the disease known as COVID-19 were well-known, and steps had been taken to prevent the spread of what the World Health Organization labeled a pandemic.
It was a confusing time for many people, including those whose jobs it is to guide the public through such an event.
In an article in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday, Hoyt Burdick, chief medical officer for Mountain Health Network, said the early weeks of the pandemic were filled with uncertainty for health care professionals and the public alike. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about positive cases, test results and how the disease was spreading was changing by the day, and local health care facilities had to adapt.
“Nothing could have prepared us for this novel coronavirus,” Burdick told reporter Sarah Ingram. “We knew about coronaviruses because they are common cold viruses, but this new virus for human beings was a totally new experience. Initially we had no treatment, no vaccine, knew very little about it.”
If health care professionals were uncertain over what to do, so was the public. It wasn’t so much the disease itself that caused confusion as it was the decisions made by political leaders. Schools, businesses and houses of worship were closed. People were advised to stay home. Travel was discouraged. Athletic and entertainment events were canceled.
It’s two years later, and by popular vote, the pandemic is over. Vaccinations are available to all who want them. There are a few people who still live as though masking is a public service, and there are jurisdictions where public officials cling to their last vestiges of power over how to run people’s lives, but the large majority of Americans have decided COVID-19 is behind them.
Given the state of research into viruses and biological warfare, another pandemic is likely, whether by accident or design. So what have we learned about how this one was handled by people in public health and in government at the federal, state and local levels?
The big question is whether government officials took too much power upon themselves to change the dates and procedures of elections, and whether they were justified in determining that some normal activities were essential and some were not.
The pandemic was something America hadn’t seen since the Spanish influenza of a hundred years earlier. So much had changed since then — sanitation, public health and the health care industry among them — that the nation and the world didn’t know how to react. Mistakes were inevitable, but there was always the suspicion that too many people in power didn’t want this pandemic to go to waste.
The long-term effects of COVID-19 didn’t come as much from the disease itself as from our reaction to it. The question is what we learned from it and what we do when the next pandemic strikes.