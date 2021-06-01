The federal trial in Charleston of the civil suit by Huntington and Cabell County has ended its fourth week, with more to come.
In its civil suit, the city and the county accuse the “Big Three” drug wholesalers — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — of sending excessive shipments of opioids into the area for eight years, before a reduction in the number of pills shipped made users turn to illicit drugs.
While the trial continues, local efforts continue to deal with the effects of illegal drug use. There have been successes, but more remains to be done.
In recent years, Huntington has developed a reputation for being a “city of solutions.” After making national headlines as a place ravaged by opioid misuse, addiction and related crimes and tragedies, government, education and health leaders banded together to not only take back Huntington’s reputation but also reinvent it as a town where problems are met head-on and solved by the community’s teamwork.
Law enforcement has performed its role, but repairing the damage goes beyond putting dealers in jail. Local residents have developed networks of programs aimed at helping people who have become addicted to drugs. That means helping their families.
Among those programs are Lily’s Place (a nursery purpose-built to serve infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome) and Project Hope (a comprehensive treatment facility for women and their children). Another example is the Ronald McDonald House, which provides lodging for families in need — families who need to stay near our medical facilities because their children are sick.
Beyond serving as a roof over their heads, the Ronald McDonald House also becomes a hub of support and resources for these families and their various, sometimes changing, needs. One of those needs is for a network tailored to meet the needs of mothers recovering from substance abuse, whose babies require a stay in the neonatal therapeutic unit due to their use of treatment medicines during pregnancy.
National health leaders, including former First Lady Melania Trump, have visited Huntington to laud the community’s commitment to lessening the stigma around substance abuse and its multifaceted approach to healing those who have struggled with addiction.
During Trump’s 2019 visit to the city, connection and empathy were touted as one of the main reasons Huntington and Cabell County’s programs — both for adults and for the children in their lives who also are affected — have worked. Her questions and interest focused on those children, and for good reason. Much is still being learned about how parents’ drug use may affect these youth as they grow up.
If the city and the county prevail in their case against the drug companies, they could recover money to continue and expand programs that are underway or create new ones to adapt to the problem and it changes.
The effects of this addiction epidemic will be with us for years. It has consumed resources that could have been used elsewhere, and it likely has hindered efforts to attract private investment to the region. Worst, it has harmed a generation of children.
Nevertheless, local efforts continue, and they will continue to need the support of local residents and funding agencies to remain a model for how other cities can approach this problem.