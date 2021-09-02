There is one big difference between previous increases in COVID-19 cases and the one West Virginia is experiencing now. This time the response has been decentralized.
Schools, hospitals and other major employers are not waiting for guidance from Gov. Jim Justice on what to do. This week, Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced they will require all employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Exemptions will be granted for health, religious or other reasons, but people receiving exemptions must agree to frequent testing.
Charleston Area Medical Center, WVU Medicine and Mon Health Systems had already announced similar mandates for their employees.
These entities either didn’t wait for Gov. Jim Justice to issue statewide mandates, or else they grew tired of waiting. They also could have been concerned about potential legal liability if employees contracted COVID-19 on the job from unvaccinated coworkers, clients or others.
Circumstances have changed in the past 18 months. People have three vaccines to choose from. One has been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Mitigation measures are no longer limited to masks, social distancing and clear plastic barriers.
The cold, hard fact is that the COVID-19 virus is not going away. We will be living with it for a long time. At this stage of the pandemic, decentralizing COVID-19 mitigation measures is probably for the best. Employers, schools, stores, service providers, houses of worship, sports events, entertainment venues and others will all need to set their own rules and limits on what can and should be done. Individually, they can respond to changing conditions much faster than a statewide bureaucracy can. What might be needed in Huntington or Charleston might not be needed in Logan or Madison.
It’s a balancing act that will require trial and error. There will be few easy choices — political or otherwise. Data will be manipulated. Mistakes will be made. People will argue, but people always argue.
There is so much COVID-related information, misinformation and disinformation available online that it is easy for reasonable people to be confused. But someone has to make the decisions. In most cases, that is best left to people closest to the scene. Hospital administrators and school superintendents have a better idea of what is necessary in their environments than people at the state Capitol do.
It’s time to trust them — and, yes, hold them accountable.