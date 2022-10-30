The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia State Board of Education voted unanimously last week to take over the Logan County school system after an investigation found abnormalities in its finances and personnel matters.

The report detailed widespread issues and noncompliance in numerous focus areas including executive leadership, county board members, central office staff and finances. This fish was rotten at the head, shortchanging students of the education they deserve under state law.

