If 2020 was the year of COVID-19, 2021 could be the year of infrastructure.
After decades of waiting and planning, Huntington’s underpasses are getting needed drainage improvements so they don’t flood after heavy rains. The 8th Street underpass is finished, and work is underway at 10th Street.
Work could begin this year on replacing old and outdated bridges on 5th and 8th streets. Internet memes poke fun at construction activity on Interstate 64. The good part about that is that we’re laughing about work to improve the road instead of about the problems it has.
More is to come. As noted elsewhere on this page by state Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, and Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, West Virginians have a rare opportunity to develop a plan for hundreds of millions of dollars that have become available to correct deficiencies in our transportation and utility infrastructure.
Things are moving along on the federal level, too. President Joe Biden has offered his plan. Thursday, Republicans in the Senate offered their counterproposal. This is where things could get contentious, given the divisiveness on Capitol Hill and the narrow Democratic Party majorities in both houses of Congress.
Republicans want to stick to a brick-and-mortar definition of infrastructure, while the president wants to broaden the word to include social programs. There also are disagreements about how to pay for all this work and who would pay.
One thing about the Republican plan unveiled Thursday is that the GOP wants the federal government to take back COVID relief money that had been previously allocated to the states for enhanced unemployment benefits. The thinking is that if some states, including West Virginia, are not using the money for its intended purpose, then Congress might as well take it back to pay for infrastructure — which should increase employment opportunities in construction and related fields.
According to The Associated Press, a bipartisan group in Congress is preparing its own infrastructure package for consideration. Thus, things could move quickly, as Biden wants, or things could slow down as lawmakers and the president sift through the competing proposals.
As with the city’s underpasses and the state’s work on I-64, it appears Congress and the president are paying serious attention to infrastructure needs. To paraphrase an old saying, everyone talks about infrastructure but they don’t do anything about it. No doubt that’s because problems are plentiful but money isn’t.
From the local to the federal level, this is the year we have a rare opportunity to do so much about so many problems with our roads, bridges, water lines, sewer service, stormwater management, internet access and the other needs that fall under the word “infrastructure.”