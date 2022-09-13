The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sen. Joe Manchin made a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to get the Mountain Valley Pipeline built. The pipeline would be good for West Virginia, but the details of the deal are good for the nation as a whole.

Now some members of Congress want to override the deal because it allows further development of fossil fuel infrastructure. Their concerns should be acknowledged, but the deal should proceed because this is about more than one pipeline or one agreement between senators.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you