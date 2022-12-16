Doddridge County has been chosen as the site for West Virginia’s next utility-scale power plant. It will use carbon capture technology to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere.
A large part of that is because of Sen. Joe Manchin and his deciding vote this past summer on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Monday, Competitive Power Ventures of Silver Spring, Maryland, announced it had chosen Doddridge County for the location of its new project previously announced to be in development in West Virginia. The CPV Shay Energy Center, as it will be called, will consist of a natural gas-fueled power station capable of producing about 1,800 megawatts.
Construction will require up to 2,000 skilled jobs at its peak. The plant could be in operation by the end of this decade. Its power output could supply nearly 2 million homes and businesses, according to company officials.
The total project cost is estimated to be about $3 billion. That’s a larger investment than the $2.3 billion Nucor Corp. says it will spend to build its new steel mill in Mason County. Two multibillion-dollar projects announced in one year can be considered good news for West Virginia. And it means gas from West Virginia wells will create hundreds of jobs and other economic activity here in the state instead of elsewhere.
If built, the plant would be the third-largest in the state in terms of maximum power output, and it would be the first in the state designed to use a carbon capture system. Previous attempts at carbon capture in this region have failed because the process is expensive and producers could not recover enough of the cost to keep the plant profitable. But the 45Q carbon capture tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act passed with Manchin’s vote (the final Senate vote was 51-50) could make carbon capture feasible economically. The credits allow $85 per metric ton of CO2 captured and placed into secure geologic storage or up to $60 per ton if used in enhanced oil recovery operations.
The gas-fired power plant at Hanging Rock, Ohio, is slightly smaller than what’s been announced for CPV Shay. It reported 3.7 million metric tons of CO2 emissions in 2021, so the tax credits for CVP Shay could be immense.
The tax credits for carbon capture could be an indication of what it took to get Manchin’s vote on a bill that a majority of West Virginians probably did not support, along with a promise (unfulfilled to date) to get the Mountain Valley Pipeline the permits it needs.
Cynical? Maybe. But the coincidence points that way … if it was a coincidence.
