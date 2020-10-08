Delegate John Mandt Jr., R-Cabell, has said some hurtful and offensive things on the internet, and he has put people who wanted to vote for him in a bad position. And he has called into question whether voters can trust him.
Mandt resigned his seat in the House Saturday and suspended his re-election campaign after screenshots of several Facebook conversations became public. In those conversations he used the word commonly euphemized in print as “f----t,” but in this case he used the full word, without the hyphens.
At first, Mandt denied making those statements. He said someone else made them and made it look like those were his comments. Later he said, yes, he did make them, but they were taken out of context. He told WSAZ-TV he was answering a question posed to him about what was on a T-shirt he had seen at a festival.
That’s one problem Mandt had with trust. If he had given the second explanation first, he could have avoided most of this controversy. All he had to do was hold himself accountable for his words.
The second was the political fallout at the Capitol. Mandt put House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, in a tough spot until Mandt agreed to resign his House seat and suspend his re-election campaign. A day or two later, Mandt announced he would go back to the House if voters in the 16th District re-elect him.
That’s a second problem that gets to trust. He changes his story about whether he made the comments, then he resigns but says he will serve if elected. In effect, he’s asking the voters of the 16th District to decide whether he can be trusted.
This is not Mandt’s first experience with controversy. Last year, he made a Facebook post following a vigil at a Huntington mosque to honor victims of a mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand. Mandt said he chose to not attend the vigil because he distanced himself from “anything Muslim.” He later said the post was a misunderstanding and that he had been hacked.
He also has been criticized for comments he made about the LGBTQ community, referring to it as the “alphabet hate group.”
Let’s be clear about one thing: Whether a person agrees with the so-called gay or LGBTQ agenda is one thing. If Mandt does not believe, for example, that anti-discriminatory legislation is in the best interest of the state, it certainly is his right to vote against it. Voting against an anti-discriminatory bill in and of itself doesn’t prove he’s anti-gay, even if some people claim that. But using the word “f----t” provides evidence he is anti-gay and that he’s a bigot.
The important question is this: Has Mandt betrayed the trust of his constituents with his changing story about the word in question, and can they trust him to avoid similar controversies if he is re-elected? Mandt himself says he expects other things to be made public before this is over.
Ballots for the general election have been printed, and some people already had voted absentee and mailed their votes before Mandt’s comments became public. He could very well be re-elected.
But consider this: If Mandt wins re-election, how effective would he be? The House leadership could not give him a choice committee or leadership assignment, considering that half his colleagues would consider him a pariah. He would be an outsider with little influence and little respect.
If voters in the 16th District do re-elect him, Mandt should do the honorable thing and resign his seat so the governor may appoint a replacement.