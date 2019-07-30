After 38 years, the woman found in a well in Lawrence County has a name: Louise Virginia Peterson Fletcher.
Fletcher was a native of West Virginia, but as far as anyone knows she lived most of her life in Wyoming and Nevada. Why she left Nevada and came back to West Virginia remains a mystery. The best theory now is she wanted to visit her mother in Parkersburg. Somehow she found her way to her ancestral home area in Windsor Township, Lawrence County, near the unincorporated community of Dobbstown.
Fletcher's story is one that has been around since April 21, 1981, when her body was found in a cistern on Right Ridge in Windsor Township by two girls. An autopsy listed the cause of death as manual strangulation. It was and is still being treated as an unsolved homicide.
Fletcher's story has been one of those unsolved mysteries that morph into legend, but this time legend becomes fact.
Uncovering Fletcher's past has taken nearly four decades and the work of many people, agencies and organizations.
DNA testing was not in use in 1981, but as it became available other groups became involved. The DNA Doe Project of Fountain Valley, California, became involved in 2017, and from there the effort to find the woman's identity intensified. All told, about 30 volunteers and others put in more than 10,000 hours tracking it down through DNA and genealogical research. After 14 months and $3,440 in lab expenses, a possible match was found earlier this year. It was confirmed earlier this month.
Unlike television crime dramas, this one may not have a happy ending. Bill Nenni, a case investigator for the Lawrence County coroner's office, said Fletcher's family, most of which was estranged from her, was not particularly happy to hear her body had been identified. Nenni said the daughter who provided a DNA sample to verify Fletcher's identity did so out of a courtesy to him and others who had worked on the effort, not because they wanted to know what had happened to Fletcher herself. They did not want to be in Lawrence County for the announcement.
Lawrence County Coroner Benjamin Mack said the next step will be amending Fletcher's death certificate. Instead of "unknown" for name, age and date of birth, those can now be added, Mack said. After that, Nenni said, investigators can obtain subpoenas to review her Social Security records and other confidential data that could provide information on Fletcher's work history.
Fletcher was buried on private land in the 1980s. Her body was exhumed for forensic analysis in 2011. Her skull was kept when the rest of the remains were re-interred in their original grave. Now that her identity is known, Nenni said, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will release Fletcher's skull back to the Lawrence County coroner's office. After that, it will be returned to her grave.
Now that Fletcher's name is known, there could be a grave marker or monument placed at the grave, but that's not the county's decision, Nenni said.
Whether a marker bearing Fletcher's name is placed at the grave is up to the family, Nenni said.
So this part of Fletcher's journey has closure, thanks to the work of forensic experts, genealogists, volunteers and others, including the Lawrence County coroner's office, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and the DNA Doe Project.
The rest may never be closed. Too many years have passed. Said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, "This case, I don't have any hope it will ever be solved."