So much for the “gateway drug.”
The growing, sale and use of marijuana was illegal for decades. The health risks of using pot were bad enough, we were told, but marijuana use also led to the use of harder drugs.
That was then. In the here and now, cultivating, processing and selling medicinal marijuana is a big business, and its presence is growing in Cabell County.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch business reporter Fred Pace in Sunday’s newspaper, West Virginia’s medical marijuana industry is up and running with retail stores opening and an in-state cultivation facility in operation here in Cabell County.
Trulieve has opened retail dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston. CEO Kim Rivers told Pace that Trulieve has nine licenses for retail dispensaries and hopes to open the other seven storefronts within the next year, including one in Huntington. Trulieve is also ramping up operations at its cultivation and production facility in the Green Bottom area. That facility employs more than 30 people but is expected to reach 140 to 150 employees.
Trulieve received approval from the Cabell County Board of Health last year to start operations at the HADCO Business Park along West Virginia 2. In September, the Huntington Area Development Council announced it had reached a deal with Trulieve WV Inc. on the sale of more than 70 acres of industrial property and the long-term lease of its 100,000-square foot industrial building at the business park.
The building had sat empty for years. It was the largest shell building — mainly just four walls but with flexibility to be adapted for most light industrial uses — HADCO had built in hopes of attracting industry. What traditional industry didn’t want, a new industry did.
“The medical cannabis industry is growing in West Virginia, and this new investment will have a significant impact on our local and regional economy,” said David Lieving, HADCO president and CEO, at the time. “This project will provide good paying jobs for our residents and will place Huntington, West Virginia, at the forefront of the rapidly growing cannabis industry in West Virginia. HADCO welcomes Trulieve to the Huntington area and wishes the company many years of success.”
This isn’t a wide-open market for marijuana in West Virginia. Legal use of marijuana for medicinal purposes is strictly regulated.
It’s not like marijuana use is a dire issue facing the state. Most of our drug problems in recent years have come from well-known companies selling vast quantities of prescription painkillers, leading to a black market in them. Cracking down on that trade helped bring us heroin and fentanyl use.
The nationwide trend is gradual relaxation of marijuana laws, so it’s not easy to predict what legislatures will do as they face changing social attitudes and the need for another product to tax. It’s clear, however, that for better or worse, fear of reefer madness is a thing of the past.