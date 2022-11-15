Last week’s elections provided more than a look into the changing — or not changing — red-blue divide nationally. They provided insight into other issues along. One of them is the movement to legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use.
“Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections,” the Associated Press said in a recent news summary. “Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.”
Forty years ago, the cultivation, sale and use of marijuana was illegal. The health risks of using marijuana were bad, and using it led to the use of harder drugs, people were told. But marijuana — or cannabis, as its proponents prefer to call it — was popular among the younger members of society, so its legalization was probably inevitable.
Marijuana would follow the same path as gambling. Once betting and lotteries were illegal activities that law enforcement rarely cracked down on. Today they are major revenue sources for state governments and they are advertised widely — even at athletic venues, where gambling had been a forbidden topic since the White Sox scandal of 1919. But times change. It was only a question of when marijuana would follow that path, not if.
Even West Virginia, generally considered a conservative state, has embraced cannabis. Its medical marijuana industry is up and running with retail stores opening and a cultivation facility in operation here in Cabell County.
An Ohio group that originally sought to get a measure on the November ballot reached a legal settlement with legislative leaders that could allow supporters to submit petition signatures for a 2023 vote, according to the AP.
“New citizen-led ballot initiatives are possible in Florida, Idaho, Nebraska, Wyoming and the three states where ballot measures recently failed,” the AP reported.
This year was “probably the worst election cycle for cannabis reform since the first ones passed in 2012, but there’s still a belief that we can go win more states in 2024,” Matthew Schweich, deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., told the AP.
What’s on deck? Maybe psychedelic drugs. Voters in Colorado made it the second state, behind Oregon, to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for personal use by people 21 and older, according to the AP.
The distinction between behavior that is acceptable and unacceptable changes over time. Gambling and marijuana use provide ample proof of that. Where society draws that line on other matters has yet to be determined. Legislatures usually follow society’s changing norms instead of setting them.
