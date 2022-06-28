Marshall University’s baseball team could be playing on its new field in time for the 2024 season opener. Whether it’s a field or a true stadium has yet to be determined, but it’s an important step for the team and for the university.
Last week, Marshall’s Board of Governors approved a new plan to build a scaled-back version of a baseball field and stadium. The field is to be built at 2nd Avenue and 22nd Street behind Dot Hicks Field, where the softball team plays. It will create an athletic complex closer to campus than the previous site along 5th Avenue at 24th Street.
The new site allows the university to start with a field and then build up the stadium. For now, the plan is for the new field to share concessions, parking, restrooms and lighting with the softball field.
That doesn’t sound like a stadium with multiple levels and 3,000 seats, expandable to 3,500 for NCAA regional tournaments. It appears the grandiose plans have been scrapped and replaced with something more in line with Marshall’s resources.
Marshall officials put a positive spin on the new plan after it was announced and approved Friday.
“The site we selected initially may not have been the right site. Let’s just be matter-of-fact about that,” Athletic Director Christian Spears said. “It has other purposes that I think are going to be outstanding for our community, but this location behind Dot Hicks just gives us the ability to go faster, to do it at a lower cost and to significantly impact our community.
“It took time for us to figure that out, and that’s OK. This is different, and it will happen.”
Fundraising for the new field and stadium continues, so plans could change between now and the projected start of construction in October.
When Marshall advertises for bids to build the field, it will ask bidders to use the plans for the 5th Avenue site and modify them to fit within Marshall’s resources, so at this time it’s not certain how elaborate the new facility will be or how it will compare with others in the Sun Belt Conference.
The present arrangement of playing games at Cox Landing, Charleston or sometimes Beckley isn’t suitable for a Division I school. It makes sense that Marshall wants its athletics facilities to be on property it controls. As Marshall has grown over the past 50 years, it has moved its major sports teams to campus. The basketball team no longer plays at Veterans Memorial Field House, and the football team no longer plays at Fairfield Stadium. It’s a logical progression from those two moves to a baseball field on land Marshall owns.
The proof will be in the final product. While the board’s action last week was a good step forward toward a new stadium, much remains to be seen about what the public can expect and what it will get.