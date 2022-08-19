Last week the Marshall University Board of Governors added 17 counties in Ohio and 27 in Kentucky to the region where students qualify for the metro rate for tuition, which is between in-state rate and the normal out-of-state rate.
The fact Marshall is cutting tuition prices in those areas indicates the university needs to attract more students, and the areas of Ohio and Kentucky within 100 miles of the Marshall campus could be fertile recruitment territory.
Looking at the counties that were added to the metro rate region shows a couple of interesting geographical coincidences, assuming they are coincidences. Marshall is going up the borders of counties that have three large state-supported universities among them, but it’s not invading their turf.
In Ohio, the list of new metro rate counties include Pickaway County, which borders Franklin County, home of Ohio State University, and it includes Clermont County, which is on the eastern border of Hamilton County, which includes the University of Cincinnati.
In Kentucky, the new metro region includes Bracken County, which lies just outside the Cincinnati suburbs in Northern Kentucky. It also includes Clark and Bourbon counties, which are just east of Fayette County, home of Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
The new metro region also includes the home counties of Morehead State University, Ohio University and Marietta College, which is a private school.
It’s a logical marketing move by Marshall. The number of prospective students graduating from West Virginia high schools is on a downward trend, so Marshall will need to expand its primary market area in neighboring states if it is to keep its enrollment numbers steady. On the academic side, increasing the value of a Marshall degree would help. Will offering tuition discounts to a wider area in Ohio and Kentucky do likewise?
If the metro discounts do succeed in attracting (and retaining) students from suburban Columbus, Cincinnati and Lexington, it will be interesting to see if tuition alone was a draw or if something else is at play. Those areas have been popular destinations for West Virginians who move away in search of better careers or places to live. Maybe the new metro tuition rates will attract sons and daughters of Marshall graduates who have moved to those areas.
Marshall’s metro tuition might attract a high school senior in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, who finds UK too big for his or her taste. The same would go for a student in Chillicothe, Ohio, who feels the same way about Ohio State. But those students would have to decide against going to Morehead State or Ohio University, which would be closer to them. It will be a recruiting challenge for Marshall. Only time and effort will tell if the expansion of the metro fee region pays off for Marshall in the long run.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.