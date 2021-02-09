Marshall University avoided the worst-case scenario from the coronavirus pandemic, but the university still has challenges it must face in the long term.
As noted in an article in Sunday’s The Herald-Dispatch by reporter Taylor Stuck, Marshall officials had planned for a 15% reduction in enrollment for the fall 2020 semester, but instead the reduction was less than half that — only 7%. In terms of full-time equivalent enrollment, the reduction was only 4%.
President Jerry Gilbert said the decline in enrollment was partly due to fewer high school students taking dual-credit courses and to fewer international students.
Austerity measures remain in place. There’s a hiring freeze, and university-sponsored travel has been eliminated for the most part. The hiring freeze means Marshall has at least 30 unfilled vacancies. Chief Financial Officer Mark Robinson expects that number to increase before the freeze is lifted. Gilbert said some vacancies have bee filled, but the administration is working with departments to determine which positions must be filled, which can wait and which must be eliminated. He said these are “value-based” decisions.
The athletic department has about 13 vacancies resulting from the hiring freeze. Gilbert said his decision to relieve former football coach Doc Holliday of his duties and hire a new coach was one of those value-based decisions. That decision included knowing Marshall would need to pay Holliday and his coaching staff their salaries through the end of their contracts in June.
In the end, it appears Marshall is going through the same problems that many private businesses are experiencing. Demand for Marshall’s services are down and income is uncertain. These are the same problems many other enterprises in this region faced before the pandemic, and they have gotten worse.
Marshall’s financial plight is similar to that of many state-supported schools in other states. So what’s the answer?
There’s no simple answer, of course, but one key likely is making the necessary changes to make university education a value-added proposition. This is an era when prospective students are told they can earn as much or more by being trained in skilled blue-collar jobs as they can with a four-year degree — and without the crushing burden of student loan debt.
A couple of decades ago, universities competed with each other to provide the best dormitories or recreation centers. Meanwhile, education became more expensive and stories abounded of people with a master’s degree or a Ph.D. who worked in coffee shops.
The pandemic has highlighted the challenges higher education has in attracting new students. Just as Marshall is evaluating which employees add value to the university, so too are prospective students evaluating whether a Marshall degree and the cost of earning one would add value to their lives and careers. The competition for students has changed, and for Marshall and the Huntington region to thrive, adaptation to the new competitive environment is crucial.