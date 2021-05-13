Marshall University officials announced recently that its retention rate for freshmen is at an all-time high.
First-time, full-time freshmen who enrolled in fall 2019 returned for fall 2020 at a rate of 78%, which is 5% higher than the previous year. The success is highlighted by the fact retention remained during the pandemic, the university said in a news release.
According to data compiled by the Higher Education Policy Commission, Marshall’s retention rate in recent years has been in the range of 71% to 75%.
“We’ve seen remarkable success at the freshman level,” Jaime Taylor, Marshall’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in the news release. “In the last three years, we have really focused on smart but efficient strategies to improve student success. Our signature student success program is called FAM (Friend at Marshall) Peer Mentoring. This program matches every incoming freshman or undergraduate transfer student with a peer mentor who checks in weekly, answers questions and inspires our new students with tips and strategies.”
Sherri Smith, Marshall’s associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs, said in the release that another important aspect in the retention rate increase is that it was achieved after the onset of the pandemic. Freshmen began their college experience with one normal semester, followed by two-thirds of the spring semester before in-person classes were forced to transition to online learning.
Marshall plans to return to a mostly pre-COVID-19 operating plan this fall. Face-to-face classes for all students will resume Aug. 23 for the fall semester.
While it’s good news that Marshall’s freshman retention rate has improved, there are some caveats, the primary one being that Marshall first-time, full-time freshman enrollment continues to decline.
According to HEPC data, Marshall counted 1,900 such freshmen in the fall 2016 semester. That number decreased by almost 9% to 1,731 freshmen in fall 2020. Fall 2020 enrollment was about 3% below 2019’s enrollment of 1,782.
There are several possible explanations for Marshall’s decreasing enrollment of students fresh out of high school or military service. One could be the ever-increasing cost of tuition and fees, which also carries an increasing burden of student debt. Or students who once would have chosen Marshall are attending other schools instead.
Another could be that prospective students see other options than enrolling in a four-year institution. Vocational programs and apprenticeships are gaining favor as prospective college students learn there are other paths to a middle-class income.
The good news, however, is that Marshall’s freshmen are more committed to completing their degrees — or at least committed to the attempt — and Marshall officials are stepping up their efforts to keep those committed students in school. State support of higher education in West Virginia seems to diminish every year. It’s vital that Marshall and state schools continue their efforts to admit students most likely to succeed and give them the support they need so their time on campus and their money — and the state’s — is not wasted.