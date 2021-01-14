Everything old is new again. So it is with composting.
Around noon on Tuesday, Marshall University took delivery of a commercial-size digester at the school’s composting center on Norway Avenue.
Once the composting operation is fully functional, which could occur before the beginning of the fall semester, all food, lawn, paper and cardboard waste from the university will be composted.
The process begins with the waste being put into a grinder to break it down into small particles. Then it’s put into the digester, which breaks it down over five days by constantly rotating and heating it to 140 degrees.
Some of the finished product will be bagged and either used on campus or sold as “Herd Dirt.” The rest will be put into a bin with 50,000 worms. The worms eat the compost, and their waste turns into what is called castings, a high-quality compost that can be used for potting soil. That will also be bagged and sold, as well as used on campus.
The composting facility will be the first commercial facility in West Virginia and the second-largest university-run facility in the country behind Ohio University.
As explained by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Taylor Stuck, turning waste into compost will help Marshall in at least three ways. The first is in disposal costs. Marshall pays $90 for each ton of paper it sends to a recycling center. The school also must pay to send other waste to a landfill.
Second is service to the community. Marshall plans to contract with local restaurants and businesses to collect their compostable waste. Amy Parsons-White, manager of the Sustainability Department at Marshall, said the university is considering how it can offer curbside compost pickup for the community, but it will take some changes to state law.
The third is in curriculum. Students in Marshall’s specialty agriculture degree program within the College of Science will use the compost facility as an educational laboratory, which will also serve as a community outreach hub, hosting community composting and agriculture workshops.
There could be other environmentally sustainable projects at the facility, but those are still in planning. Marshall needs to get the composting operation up and running first.
Is this the first of many large-scale facilities in West Virginia and the region as a whole? In a better world, it is. Why bury perfectly good material when it can be used productively?