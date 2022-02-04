A protest against vaccine mandates, mask mandates and lockdowns has shut down most of Canada’s capital.
According to the Associated Press, thousands of protesters descended on Ottawa over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Police estimate the protest involved 8,000 to 15,000 people. Some of them were protesting a rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully immunized against the coronavirus.
CNN reported the truckers “oppose a recent mandate requiring drivers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements.”
The Wall Street Journal says the United States introduced its own ban on unvaccinated Canadian truckers a week after Canada’s ban was put in place.
Truck convoys in Canada have caught the attention of Americans who also resent vaccine mandates, masking and other COVID-fighting measures taken by some states and cities. Truckers participating in the convoys have their sympathy.
The United States doesn’t have truck convoys — yet — in part because different states have different approaches to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In the United States, protest can take many forms, including at the ballot box. We might get a glimpse of that in the runup to the primary election in West Virginia, where voters will choose among candidates for county boards of education.
This week, the Cabell County Board of Education extended its mask mandate through the end of this school year. The policy requires masks for students, employees and visitors while indoors on school property. The policy is in line with guidance from local health officials and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Parents are divided over whether children should be required to wear a mask all day in school. Some on both sides of the debate are adamant in their thinking, while others tend to go with the masks as long as it’s required.
But that could change come May. It’s what elections are for.
The board relied on guidance from other agencies in extending the current policy. How much the wishes of parents played in the decision is unknown.
How much mask mandates and other COVID measures play into voters’ choices remains to be seen. Public arguments over school masking policies have died down since the beginning of the school year, but that doesn’t mean the question has gone away.
Other places have relaxed their policies. Government buildings that had closed to the public in the early days of the pandemic, including schools, have reopened. The public at large has decided it prefers to go maskless.
It’s interesting that the Cabell board chose to vote on extending the mask mandate after the deadline to file to run for the board had passed. The fates of the seven candidates for three seats on the board could depend in part on voters’ preferences regarding masks.