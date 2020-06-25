Here in the Tri-State region, we continue to debate whether people should be expected to wear masks while in public to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Today the Marshall University Board of Governors will vote on a proposal to require students to wear masks in all classrooms. Repeated failure to do so could lead to expulsion.
For many people in this area, that’s common sense. For others, it’s an unconstitutional infringement on their personal liberty and an exercise in foolishness because, they say and believe, experts know most masks do nothing to prevent the spread of the virus.
In the public school arena, administrators have spent the summer devising plans for disease prevention when classes resume in a few weeks. Masks may or may not be part of their plans. Compared to steps taken in schools in some parts of the world, arguing over masks is arguing over petty details. An article in the Wall Street Journal this week showed how schools in three nations are dealing with the coronavirus.
The newspaper described a student’s day in one school in each place. In a Hong Kong elementary school, each class is split into two rooms, with teachers going back and forth between them. Lunch is eaten in the school hallway at tables set three feet apart. Students must bring food from home, and utensils are prohibited. On the playground, students are separated into small groups that may not mingle with other groups.
A 14-year-old girl in New Zealand attends a school where students have the option of attending in person or following along by webcast; about 10% have chosen the online option. Masks are optional, but students must wipe down their desks and sports equipment. Where children must sit close together, plastic boards separate them.
At a high school in South Korea, students must fill out an online health-related questionnaire every morning before leaving home. Bus drivers check their temperatures. At school, students must remain one meter apart. At lunch, seats at the table have sneeze guards to prevent interaction between students.
Those steps make the mask-or-no-mask arguments in this area seem irrelevant. As with seat belts on school buses, there are points to be made on both sides, and either decision will be met with opposition.
Small children are resilient; their elders less so. School administrators have a tough job ahead of them in trying to comply with the best advice from public health officials while preparing for the onslaught of phone calls, emails and social media postings of parents who undoubtedly will criticize whatever steps are or are not taken.
One benefit of the coronavirus pandemic is that it has forced us to think about how lax many of us have been in basic sanitation. From touchscreens to keypads to restroom door handles to any number of objects we commonly touch, we are now reminded that not everyone follows the basic rules of hygiene, assuming we ever agreed on what they are.
From the classroom to the cafeteria to the playground, school could be very different this coming year. Some changes schools will institute for the coming year will be temporary. Some likely will become permanent. Whatever those changes are, it’s important for school officials to consider their impact in realms other than disease control, and it’s important for parents to understand schools are still in a learning curve themselves.