Robert E. Femoyer’s name may be known mostly by people who see it on a small sign by the road as they leave Huntington, but it’s one that needs to be remembered today.
Femoyer was born in Huntington on October 31, 1921. He attended Virginia Tech and was called to active duty in the Army Air Force in February 1943. On November 2, 1944, he was the navigator on a B-17 on a bombing mission over Germany. The aircraft was hit by three enemy anti-aircraft shells. Femoyer was struck in the side and back by shell fragments. Despite pain and blood loss, he refused an injection of morphine so he could keep his mind clear while he directed the airplane out of danger.
He navigated the bomber for 2 ½ hours until the aircraft reached safety over the English Channel. Only then would he accept morphine. He died shortly after the plane landed. He is buried in Jacksonville, Florida. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.
This region has lost many of its young men and women to war. Their graves are scattered throughout the area. Their names are engraved on monuments. Some of them have small bridges named for them. Politicians and athletes get their names on the big bridges, while those who died in combat are remembered with smaller ones. Is that fair? No, but that’s the way the system works, for better or worse.
Today, the last Monday in May, is Memorial Day. Decades ago it was observed on May 30, no matter which day of the week it fell on. Now it’s part of a three-day weekend to mark the unofficial start of summer. The school year has ended early this year thanks to the novel coronavirus. Once people know when their usual destinations will reopen and when they can party or relax in the manner to which they are accustomed, they will travel again.
We can expect family get togethers and cookouts.
Nowhere in the Tri-State is Memorial Day observed with such energy as in Ironton, but this year the coronavirus has taken its toll there, too. Usually thousands of people line the streets to watch the parade; this year’s parade will have no spectators. It will run only three blocks instead of its usual 3.7 miles; it will last 20 to 30 minutes instead of two hours or longer.
It would have been easy to postpone or cancel the parade this year, but that’s not how things work there.
Some families have a tradition of using this day to make sure the graves of their dead are being taken care of properly. They called this day Decoration Day.
Some of us will pause to remember the purpose of the day — to remember the soldiers, airmen, sailors, Marines, merchant mariners and others who died to defend and protect us, our freedoms and our way of life.
We will spend time this weekend visiting family members’ graves and remember them, even if we have no memories of them because they passed away before we were born.
Today is a somber day of remembrance, but it’s also a day of thanks for the freedoms we have because of those who never made it home from Saratoga, Yorktown, Tripoli, Gettysburg, Appomattox Court House, Pearl Harbor, Midway, Normandy, Iwo Jima, Inchon, Hue and many, many other battles.